‘Taking this thing to make fine hustle ‘cause things lil hard’

Latest update January 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 08, 2023 News
…farmer busted with ganja tells Police
Kaieteur News – A Berbice farmer busted on Friday with over 2000 grams of Ganja at a police roadblock at Ituni, Region Ten told ranks that it was for a “fine hustle cause things lil hard”.
The farmer has been identified as 58-year-old Compton Joseph Allicock of Unamco Junction, Upper Berbice River.
According to a police press statement, Allicock was among three passengers in a car that ranks had searched at the roadblock around 18:25 hrs on Friday.
Each passenger and their belongings were searched. Allicock was reportedly seated in the front passenger seat carrying a pink haversack. When searched police found a bulky plastic bag stashed in his crutch along with four others among cassava inside his haversack.
Inside the bags, stated police, were “…leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis”
After being found with the drugs, Allicock reportedly told police “Officer, I was taking this thing (marijuana) to make a fine hustle because things lil hard.”
Police arrested him and took him to the Ituni Police Station where the drugs, amounting to 2000 grams, were weighed.
The other passengers were allowed to continue since nothing illegal was found in their possession.
Ghana, a lesson for Guyana
Jan 08, 2023– Project cost penciled at GYD $78.3million Kaieteur News – The infrastructural boom currently being undertaken nationally, as part of the government’s vision to modernize Guyana has...
Jan 08, 2023
Jan 08, 2023
Jan 07, 2023
Jan 07, 2023
Jan 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – If you want to know how I feel about the future of class relations in Guyana please see the exchange... more
Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission of Guyana (PSC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]