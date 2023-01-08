Latest update January 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

‘Taking this thing to make fine hustle ‘cause things lil hard’

Jan 08, 2023 News

…farmer busted with ganja tells Police

Kaieteur News – A Berbice farmer busted on Friday with over 2000 grams of Ganja at a police roadblock at Ituni, Region Ten told ranks that it was for a “fine hustle cause things lil hard”.

The farmer has been identified as 58-year-old Compton Joseph Allicock of Unamco Junction, Upper Berbice River.

The haversack and the ganja that were found in Allicock’s possession.

According to a police press statement, Allicock was among three passengers in a car that ranks had searched at the roadblock around 18:25 hrs on Friday.

Each passenger and their belongings were searched. Allicock was reportedly seated in the front passenger seat carrying a pink haversack. When searched police found a bulky plastic bag stashed in his crutch along with four others among cassava inside his haversack.

Inside the bags, stated police, were “…leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis”

After being found with the drugs, Allicock reportedly told police “Officer, I was taking this thing (marijuana) to make a fine hustle because things lil hard.”

Police arrested him and took him to the Ituni Police Station where the drugs, amounting to 2000 grams, were weighed.

The other passengers were allowed to continue since nothing illegal was found in their possession.

