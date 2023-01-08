Leonora Track and Field Centre to be resurfaced by German firm

– Project cost penciled at GYD $78.3million

Kaieteur News – The infrastructural boom currently being undertaken nationally, as part of the government’s vision to modernize Guyana has now extended to the sporting realm, as the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, West Coast Demerara, will be resurfaced by internationally renowned German firm Regupol BSW.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle informed that the European entity was awarded the contract to resurface the track for the sum of GYD$78.3 million or €352,000. According to Ninvalle the technicians are scheduled to arrive on local shores by the first week of February to commence the process, which has a timetable of completion for April monthend weather permitting.

Similarly, given the extensive use of the field throughout the years especially during the recently concluded ‘One Guyana President’s Cup Football Championship’, access has been removed since Wednesday to facilitate the repair and resuscitation of that surface , Ninvalle added. “At a minimum there will be replanting of grass on the field and as a consequence that part of the facility will be closed for seven weeks,” the DoS said.

The National Track and Field Centre, which serves as an epicenter for entertainment and international sporting events, was officially opened on April 17th, 2015, following a construction window of five years that commenced in December 2010. The approximate cost for the construction, which occurred utilizing a two-phase approach, was penciled at GYD 1,804 billion or US$5.2 million.

This is the second major sporting facility that is being modernized by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in partnership with the National Sports Commission. Presently, the iconic Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue is being upgraded to become the nation’s first air-conditioned sports facility.

When completed, the venue which is the premier hub for indoor disciplines will also sport bucket seating and other modern amenities and features. Approximately GYD$130 million is pegged to be expended for the expansion.

Established in 1954, Regupol is one of the world’s leading processors of recycled elastomers. It is one of the leading providers of high-performance sports floors, impact sound insulation, vibration insulation, impact protection flooring, structural protection mats and membranes, and anti-slip mats for load securing.

The corporation has in excess of 65 years of experience in various market segments and is the leader in numerous markets. The company is based in Bad Berleburg, and employs roughly 800 people around the world, relying on their expertise to offer customers precisely the right solutions.

Jamaican Usain Bolt, the global sprint icon and world record holder in the 100m and 200m, has signed on as a Regupol Ambassador, following his aforementioned exploits. Both of his records were achieved on the Regupol blue running track during the 2009 World Athletics Championship at the Berlin Olympic Stadium.