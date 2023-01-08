Latest update January 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Five arrested following discovery of shotgun, cartridges at Black Bush Polder

Jan 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Five persons, including two juveniles, were on Friday arrested at Black Bush Polder, East Berbice – Corentyne (Region Six) following the discovery of a single barrel shot gun and cartridges during an intelligence-led operation.

The adults have been identified as Raymond Lafleur of New Amsterdam, Berbice, Thelson Foresight and Rashon Alli.

The single barrel shot gun and cartridges found by police

Kaieteur News was informed that police received information and ventured into Johanna South, Black Bush Polder where two males were seen standing near a silver gray Toyota 212 car bearing registration number PNN 3838.

Police searched the car but nothing illegal was found. Subsequently, a search was done in a nearby yard where LaFluer was seen in a store room. In that room, the shotgun
with markings CBC and no serial number, and three 12 gauge cartridges were found.

Lafleur and the quartet were subsequently arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

