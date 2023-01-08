Latest update January 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ali conquerors Berbice River swim at age 77

Jan 08, 2023 Sports

By Samuel Whyte

– Toughened terrain took two hours

Kaieteur News – People have strange hobbies and likes that sometimes take a lot of preparation, and at times when all is ready, circumstances arise that may force one to abandon their mission. However, Ashraf “River Conqueror” Ali is not one to abandon his mission despite any circumstances.

Ashraf Ali prior to the start of his most recent journey.

The now 77-year old recently defied the odds once again, swimming against strong current and rough waves to accomplish yet another swim across the Berbice River.

He swam the Berbice River on many occasions in an approximate time of 45 minutes, but this time the swim was more difficulty than all his other efforts. It took him two hours and a herculean effort to complete the journey.

He had to battle across the river with the waves pushing him in circle as he began his swim from the New Amsterdam Stelling. Initially, the waves were taking him toward the Berbice River Bridge before he battled back to end at his intended destination, the Rosignol side of the River.

Speaking after the venture, Ali said it was one of the toughest swims in a river he has undertaken, except his swims in the Atlantic Ocean and across the Suriname River.  He also swam the Demerara and Essequibo Rivers and Lake Mainstay on numerous occasions, among others.

He did not expect the swim to be that tough, but the water was very rough. Ali mentioned that he was not afraid and always trusts in God to accomplish his goals.

This year he wants to undertake some new feats. He plans to swim some 20 miles up the Canje River and a long distance swim in the Pacific Ocean. The Conqueror plans to continue swimming as long as possible.

Ashraf Ali during his recent swim over the rough and choppy waters of the Berbice River.

He hopes that his swims will motivate both young and old to take up regular exercise, stating that swimming is one of the best exercises.  Ali said that it will bring him joy if young Guyanese could break the record that he has set.

A preacher of the Philadelphian Church, Ali wants people to appreciate the handy work of the creator to fashion our bodies in such a way to do wonderful things.

Initially from East Canje, Berbice, and now residing in the USA, Ali is a Trained Graduate Teacher. He taught Mathematics and Science at the Berbice High, Overwinning Secondary and Canje Secondary Schools and also lectured at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

Ali graduated from the DeVry University with honours in Electronics and Computer Science. He was a competent Magician and would trill students and adults with many magic tricks.

The River Conqueror is calling on the Government to set up swimming pools in every region so that perons, especially seniors will be allowed to swim at their leisure.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Ghana, a lesson for Guyana

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Leonora Track and Field Centre to be resurfaced by German firm

Leonora Track and Field Centre to be resurfaced by German firm

Jan 08, 2023

– Project cost penciled at GYD $78.3million Kaieteur News – The infrastructural boom currently being undertaken nationally, as part of the government’s vision to modernize Guyana has...
Read More
Ali conquerors Berbice River swim at age 77

Ali conquerors Berbice River swim at age 77

Jan 08, 2023

Chanderpaul to miss opening rounds

Chanderpaul to miss opening rounds

Jan 08, 2023

Shiv Chanderpaul aiming to make Indian-laden US squad shine

Shiv Chanderpaul aiming to make Indian-laden US...

Jan 07, 2023

GABF 2023 Elective Congress date soon to be determined

GABF 2023 Elective Congress date soon to be...

Jan 07, 2023

Bounty/Antonio’s Grill One-Day Tournament to kick start GHB’s 2023 Season

Bounty/Antonio’s Grill One-Day Tournament to...

Jan 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • An exercise in cosmetology

    Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission of Guyana (PSC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]