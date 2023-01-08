Ali conquerors Berbice River swim at age 77

By Samuel Whyte

– Toughened terrain took two hours

Kaieteur News – People have strange hobbies and likes that sometimes take a lot of preparation, and at times when all is ready, circumstances arise that may force one to abandon their mission. However, Ashraf “River Conqueror” Ali is not one to abandon his mission despite any circumstances.

The now 77-year old recently defied the odds once again, swimming against strong current and rough waves to accomplish yet another swim across the Berbice River.

He swam the Berbice River on many occasions in an approximate time of 45 minutes, but this time the swim was more difficulty than all his other efforts. It took him two hours and a herculean effort to complete the journey.

He had to battle across the river with the waves pushing him in circle as he began his swim from the New Amsterdam Stelling. Initially, the waves were taking him toward the Berbice River Bridge before he battled back to end at his intended destination, the Rosignol side of the River.

Speaking after the venture, Ali said it was one of the toughest swims in a river he has undertaken, except his swims in the Atlantic Ocean and across the Suriname River. He also swam the Demerara and Essequibo Rivers and Lake Mainstay on numerous occasions, among others.

He did not expect the swim to be that tough, but the water was very rough. Ali mentioned that he was not afraid and always trusts in God to accomplish his goals.

This year he wants to undertake some new feats. He plans to swim some 20 miles up the Canje River and a long distance swim in the Pacific Ocean. The Conqueror plans to continue swimming as long as possible.

He hopes that his swims will motivate both young and old to take up regular exercise, stating that swimming is one of the best exercises. Ali said that it will bring him joy if young Guyanese could break the record that he has set.

A preacher of the Philadelphian Church, Ali wants people to appreciate the handy work of the creator to fashion our bodies in such a way to do wonderful things.

Initially from East Canje, Berbice, and now residing in the USA, Ali is a Trained Graduate Teacher. He taught Mathematics and Science at the Berbice High, Overwinning Secondary and Canje Secondary Schools and also lectured at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

Ali graduated from the DeVry University with honours in Electronics and Computer Science. He was a competent Magician and would trill students and adults with many magic tricks.

The River Conqueror is calling on the Government to set up swimming pools in every region so that perons, especially seniors will be allowed to swim at their leisure.