After 29 years, Teacher Shonell has no regrets

By: Vanessa Braithwaite-Moore

Kaieteur News – Moulding the young minds of the nation was her ultimate calling. As her favourite quote says, “Don’t follow where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” For 29 years, Teacher Shonell James has left an impactful and inspiring trail in the field of education, particularly in area of early childhood education.

She has moulded hundreds of minds and with a few years left to retirement, she has no regrets taking up one of the world’s most significant and noble careers: Teaching. She strongly believes that a child’s education foundation paves the way for academic excellence at all levels of learning, and when she sees her former students excelling at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and even the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC), that feeling of pride and satisfaction flows through her, knowing she also played an important role in their successes.

Becoming a teacher for Shonell was not a ‘fly by night’ decision, but one that stemmed from her childhood years as well. “I remember always dressing up and playing school in my kindergarten and primary school days. My mother was also influential as she inspired me to become a teacher. I was just out of secondary school without any professional training or experience. That year was January 3, 1994. I was appointed an acting teacher,” she recalled.

Initially, she said she was still unsure whether this was her fit; it took some time to be comfortable physically, mentally and emotionally, to being a teacher. Being responsible for children’s future seemed to be a herculean task. “My journey has been very interesting. When I started, I knew not what to expect or where it would have led me, and was even too naive to even imagine this was really my calling. It was certainly a long, long way from knowing, but as I journeyed on, I realised it was certainly my gift,” she said.

What really cemented this feeling was being placed at the nursery level after a short stint at the St Aiden’s Primary School. She said being at the nursery level brought out the best in her. “I feel more comfortable and connected using my gifts to help boost my confidence. I understand my role is very impactful at this level and I am the key to the dreams and aspirations of every child’s with whom I interact. I am very mindful of how I teach and there is so much joy and peace, helping every child I teach to find their passion and joy.

She finds her joy in seeing her little girls and lads become respectable, responsible, honourable citizens and positive contributors to society. Over the years, Teacher Shonell has moved her way ‘up the ropes’ and currently serves as Headteacher (ag) of the Pine Street Nursery School; one of Linden’s leading nursery institutions. Despite being the school’s administrator, she still plays an integral role in the classroom, participates equally with teachers in extracurricular and team building activities. “What really matters to me is how influential I am in helping others to work collaboratively to bring their ‘A’ game to the environment in which they are a part of, both teachers and parents,” she said. Throughout her leadership, she has spearheaded many activities to make her team which also includes parents feel valued. Despite these many positives, Teacher Shonell said she does find it challenging balancing work, home and social life as she is not the one to put away ‘school work’ at the end of the day. She also believes that more can be done to motivate teachers and to help the pupils become more rounded individuals.

Her advice to young people pursuing a career in teaching is to give of their best service always. Her plans for retirement are to establish a counselling centre for teachers since she believes teachers need a safe space to help them offload some of the challenges that come with the territory. She also plans to continue teaching, mentoring, inspiring and motivating teachers and other public servants.