Two more women die after giving birth at GPHC

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital on Friday reported two maternal deaths which occurred on January 1 and January 6, 2023 respectively.

In a brief statement, the Hospital said that on Friday, a 31-year-old woman died at the facility while on January 1, 2023, a 25-year-old woman died.

“The GPHC expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance and information needed,” the statement from the GPHC said as it appealed to the public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families.

On December 23, 2022, Kaieteur News had reported that 38-year-old Tiffani D. Jeffrey died as a result of complications after giving birth at GPHC. It was reported that the woman died two days after she delivered her baby.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was diagnosed with sickle cell which caused complications during her pregnancy. Over the past few months, GPHC has recorded a number of maternal deaths.

A Lodge, Georgetown woman and her unborn child died on October 20, 2022, while on October 29, 2022 a Mahaica woman, Navita Maraj and her unborn child died at GPHC.

Since then, the relatives of the deceased have been calling for answers.  The hospital has said that investigations have been launched into women’s deaths. It is unclear whether reports on the investigations have been completed and or shared with the families.

Meanwhile, last year Dr. Karen Cummings, Shadow Minister of Health, for the Opposition-led A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) said that considering the billions of dollars that is pumped into the health sector, Guyana should not be recording maternal and infant deaths.

