Two men found dead at separate locations in Berbice

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating the death of two men who were found lifeless at two locations in Berbice on Thursday.

The dead men have been identified as 57-year-old Ramesh Balkissoon and 52-year-old Satyacharran Karamchand called “Imbai”.

According to reports, the body of Balkissoon was found in a trench that runs along the Bloomfield Village Public Road, next to the Thrill Company bond. Balkissoon was clad in a blue and black long sleeved shirt with a cream pants.

He was reportedly in a semi-conscious state before being taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A dark mark was visible on his left abdomen along with blood oozing from his left ear, police said.

Meanwhile, at No.77 Housing Scheme, Karamchand of Lot 230 No. 77 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, was found lying face down in a drain on the same day.

Monica Karamchand, the deceased sister who also resides at Lot 230 No. 77 Housing Scheme, Corriverton said that her brother had breakfast and left their home.The housewife said that not long after she heard shouts from neighbours that a man was in the drain. She rushed out of her home and upon checking, realized that it was her brother.Monica disclosed that her brother frequently consumes alcohol and also suffers from diabetes. Karamchand was taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. No marks of violence were seen on his body.

A post mortem is expected to be performed soon.