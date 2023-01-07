Latest update January 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

President Ali leaves for Official Visit to India  

Jan 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali departed Guyana on Friday for a seven-day official visit to India, the Office of the President said.

In a statement to the media, the President’s office said that the Head-of-State will be bestowed with the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians– the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award.

“President Ali will join 26 other persons of Indian origin/non-resident Indians who have been recognised by the Government of India for their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad for this year’s awards,” the statement said.

The 17th PBSA will be conferred by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as part of the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention (Indian Diaspora Day) to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8-10, 2023.

The award will be conferred during the valedictory session of the Convention on January 10.

President Ali, while in India will also participate in the Pradesh Government Global Investors Summit and other engagements with officials of the Government of India and agencies/organisations of the Private Sector of India.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud, and the Director of Projects at the Office of the President, Mrs. Marcia Nadir-Sharma are accompanying the President.

