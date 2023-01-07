Latest update January 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man drops bag with AK-47, AR-15 rifles after cops show up

Jan 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A man on Thursday dropped a haversack containing two high-powered rifles and matching ammunition and ran away after patrol ranks showed up at Norton Street, Georgetown.

The ranks, according to a statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), were conducting duties in Norton Street when they saw the suspect holding a bulky green and orange haversack.

The weapons and ammunition found in the haversack dropped by the suspect.

“As the man saw the police ranks, he began to run through an alley in a northern direction, dropping the haversack,” police said.

After their chase proved futile, the ranks opened the haversack and found “one AK-47 assault rifle and one AR-15 rifle along with two magazines filled with live ammunition”.

Investigators have since dusted the weapons for fingerprints with hopes of linking them to the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Ghana, a lesson for Guyana

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Shiv Chanderpaul aiming to make Indian-laden US squad shine

Shiv Chanderpaul aiming to make Indian-laden US squad shine

Jan 07, 2023

Kaieteur News – West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the first Indo-Caribbean cricketer to bag a milestone mark of 100 Test centuries, is making the headlines for being a star name....
Read More
GABF 2023 Elective Congress date soon to be determined

GABF 2023 Elective Congress date soon to be...

Jan 07, 2023

Bounty/Antonio’s Grill One-Day Tournament to kick start GHB’s 2023 Season

Bounty/Antonio’s Grill One-Day Tournament to...

Jan 07, 2023

Upper Dem, East Berbice, Georgetown among early winners

Upper Dem, East Berbice, Georgetown among early...

Jan 07, 2023

Berbice Cricket to undergo massive development in 2023 – Foster

Berbice Cricket to undergo massive development in...

Jan 06, 2023

Disaster for Pakistan chasing New Zealand’s 319-run target

Disaster for Pakistan chasing New Zealand’s...

Jan 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]