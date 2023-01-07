Man drops bag with AK-47, AR-15 rifles after cops show up

Latest update January 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A man on Thursday dropped a haversack containing two high-powered rifles and matching ammunition and ran away after patrol ranks showed up at Norton Street, Georgetown.
The ranks, according to a statement by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), were conducting duties in Norton Street when they saw the suspect holding a bulky green and orange haversack.
“As the man saw the police ranks, he began to run through an alley in a northern direction, dropping the haversack,” police said.
After their chase proved futile, the ranks opened the haversack and found “one AK-47 assault rifle and one AR-15 rifle along with two magazines filled with live ammunition”.
Investigators have since dusted the weapons for fingerprints with hopes of linking them to the suspect.
Investigations are ongoing.
