GPHC appoints Directors of Medical and Professional Services, and Nursing Services

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has appointed Dr. Navindranauth Rambaran as the Director of Medical and Professional Services (DMPS) and Ms. Leslyn Holder as the Director of Nursing Services, a statement from the Hospital said Friday.

According to the statement, both Dr. Rambaran and Holder “emerged as the successful candidates for the posts through a meticulous selection process which commenced in 2022.”

Dr. Rambaran, who previously held the post of Consultant/Head of the Department for General Surgery at the GPHC for six (6) years, and Head of the Accident and Emergency Department for four (4) years prior, has a wealth of medical and managerial experience and knowledge.

He is also the elected Chairman of the Medical Council of Guyana and is well respected within the medical fraternity and among colleagues at the GPHC for his stalwart leadership and tactical management approaches, GPHC said.

Dr. Rambaran assumed his new role on January 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ms. Holder formerly Assistant Director of Nursing Services at the GPHC, assumed the role of Director of Nursing Services on December 12, 2022.

She has been a Registered Nurse for almost 25 years, having practised nursing in Guyana and the United Kingdom prior to jump starting her career as Quality Improvement Manager in 2018 at the GPHC.

Ms. Holder has a background in Health and Social Care Leadership and Management and has worked in mental health, disability, and older people services. She holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health Administration and brings a combination of administrative and functional experience to this new role, GPHC stated.

“It is worth noting that the post of Director of Nursing Services (Matron) has remained vacant for the past six (6) years, leading to a significant gap in nursing management at the hospital,” the Hospital said.

The GPHC noted that both appointments represent “substantive and progressive additions to the current management team as the GPHC positions itself as an internationally comparable healthcare facility.”

The Hospital is confident that the newly appointed Directors “will augment the ongoing efforts of the team to strengthen and improve the quality of healthcare being provided at the hospital.”