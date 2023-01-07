Latest update January 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

GABF 2023 Elective Congress date soon to be determined

Jan 07, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The date for the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) 2023 Elective Congress will soon be announced as the entity prepares to attend the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) and Central America and Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CONCENCABA) Elective Assemblies next month.

GABF President, Mike Singh (Photo: DPI)

GABF General Secretary, Patrick Haynes

According to the GABF General Secretary, Patrick Haynes, “The Guyana Basketball Federation 2023 Elective Congress will more likely be at the end of this month or early February. The date will be confirmed pending our audited financial statements for the period 2020 through 2022.”

“There are no early indicators for the GABF top job, and we have received overwhelming support for Mike Singh to return as President for a second term.”

Singh was voted president of the GABF when the sport’s local governing body held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Executive Committee Elections in 2019.

The GABF boss, ran unopposed, and had Kenrick Thomas, Lawrence Simon and Alex Graham as vice-presidents, Haynes as General secretary, Gavin Singh the treasurer, assistant secretary/treasurer Joseph Chapman, and technical coordinator Andrew Hercules.

The members affiliated to GABF include: Bartica, Berbice, Georgetown, Linden, Guyana Basketball Officials Council, Women’s Basketball Association, Georgetown Masters and GT Pioneers, elected all the positions unchallenged at the smoothly-executed elections.

Haynes added, “The 2023 elective Congress will include a comprehensive agenda, including the presentation of reports for the period 2020 through 2022. Both the CBC and CONCENCABA Elective Assemblies are scheduled for February 13th and the 14th, respectively, in Miami, Florida, USC, along with the FIBA plus planning and strategic workshop for national federations for the 2023 – 2027 tournament.”

