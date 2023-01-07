Boy, 7, critical after struck by car at Bartica

Latest update January 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Jan 07, 2023

Kaieteur News – A 7-year-old boy is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following an accident at Bartica, Region Seven on Thursday. The seriousness of the injuries suffered by the child prompted the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to medevac him to the city for emergency medical care.

The lad being rushed to a waiting ambulance after GDF’s helicopter landed at Base Camp Ayanganna on Thursday night (GDF photo)

The lad, a student of the Potaro Primary School, was airlifted to Georgetown on Thursday night after he was struck by a car at about 14:30h. According to the Bartica police, the child had just stepped out of a minibus and was about to cross the road when he was hit by the car.

The injured child was immediately rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital and the driver of the car was detained to assist with the investigation. However, doctors at the Bartical Regional Hospital were unable to adequately care for the lad due to the nature his injuries and a decision was made to have him air dashed to Georgetown.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) readily transported the child with its Bell 412 Helicopter. In a statement, the GDF said that the helicopter landed with the patient at Base Camp Ayanganna at around 21:15hrs and the child was immediately transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in an ambulance.

