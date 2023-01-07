Berbice woman who stabbed partner to death charged with manslaughter

Kaieteur News – The 24-year-old woman who stabbed her partner to death on January 1, 2023 was on Friday charged with Manslaughter when she appeared at the No. 51 Magistrates’ Court.

Lakeisha Garnette called Keisha of 67 Princetown, Corentyne, Berbice was charged with Manslaughter committed on Jason Bownath, 25, a labourer of the said address.

Garnette made her first court appearance before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and was not required to plead to the charge which was instituted contrary to Section 94 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

Garnette was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 and the matter was adjourned to February 27, 2023 for disclosure and report.

Kaieteur News reported that sometime around 23:30 on December 31, 2022 and 00:00 hrs on Jan 1, 2023, the couple was at a family function at Garnette mother’s house in Princetown, Corriverton when they began quarrelling with each other over beers.

Bownath allegedly slapped Garnette twice to the face. This caused her to leave the function and head home. Kaieteur News understands that Bownath followed her and they continued their argument at their home. Bownath reportedly hit Garnette again and in retaliation, she reported grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him once to the left side chest.

The injured man was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died.

A post mortem examination conducted on Bownath’s body revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to a stab wound to the heart.