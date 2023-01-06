Travelers from China need negative COVID-19 test to enter Guyana – Ministry of Health

Kaieteur News – Effective from January 8, 2023 all persons travelling directly or in transit from the People’s Republic of China, and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong, or Macau have to produce a negative COVID-19 test to enter Guyana.

This is according to a COVID-19 travel advisory issued by the National COVID-19 Task Force Secretariat on Thursday.

The Secretariat in a media release said that variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to emerge worldwide. In light of the present surge in COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the world, and to decrease the chance for entry of a novel variant of concern, the Ministry of Health said it will be implementing a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test no less than 48 hours or documentation of recovery for all passengers (two years and older) travelling directly or in transit to Guyana from the People’s Republic of China, and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong, or Macau.

“Starting from 8th January 2023, all passengers two years and older, originating from the People’s Republic of China will be required to get a COVID-19 test (such as a PCR test or an antigen) no more than 2 days before their departure from the PRC, Hong Kong, or Macau, and show a bona fide negative test result to the airline/carrier upon departure,” the Task Force stated.

The release further noted that the requirement applies to these passengers regardless of nationality and vaccination status. The requirement will also apply to persons traveling from the PRC [China] via third country transit and to passengers on connecting flights to Guyana.

Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before the flight can provide documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in lieu of a negative test result. Airlines and other Ports of Entries must confirm the negative COVID-19 test results or documentation of recovery for all passengers before they board or deny boarding to non- compliant passengers, the Task Force stated.

The Secretariat added that the requirement to show a bona fide negative test result has been shown to decrease the number of infected passengers boarding airlines and it will help to slow the spread of the virus as they work to identify and understand any potential new variant that may emerge.

The Ministry of Health said it will continue to monitor travel patterns, and adjust its approach as needed, and will keep the Guyanese public informed in a timely manner.