Students must not be sent home, punished over hairstyles – Education Ministry

Latest update January 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – In a memorandum on Thursday, the Ministry of Education announced that no student must be sent home from school because his or her hairstyle is perceived to be in breach of the school’s rule.
“In keeping with the guidelines provided in the Ministry of Education’s ‘Manual of Guidelines for the Maintenance of Order and Discipline in Schools’, learners must not be sent home or suspended, denied entry to school or access to teaching and learning, sent to the Department of Education, administered corporal punishment or any other forms of punishment, for having a hairstyle that is perceived to be a breach of the school’s rule,” the Ministry of Education’s memo said.
The memo reminds that Headteacher’s main priority is to ensure all learners are in school and are being taught with an aim of reducing any further learning loss.
The Ministry noted however, that in any instance, if a learner is deemed to have an inappropriate hairstyle, then the school must invite the student’s parent or guardian to discuss the perceived infraction.
It was reported that the move to have the hair rules in schools change, started back in March 2022, after a decision was made to allow female students and teachers to wear their hair how they choose to for one day in observance of International Women’s Day 2022.
That announcement had sparked a widespread debate on social media and triggered a national conversation. The Ministry of Education had since held several rounds of consultation to reform the rules governing hair in schools.
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand had highlighted before that the Ministry has no rules regarding hair. It is the individual schools that set and enforce the rules.
Ghana, a lesson for Guyana
Jan 05, 2023By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr said the National Sports Awards will return on January 29 at the National Cultural Centre. Speaking to...
Jan 05, 2023
Jan 05, 2023
Jan 05, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – Time magazine came in for some angry criticism when in its Man of the Year choices it featured some... more
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is now requesting that travellers arriving, either directly or in-transit, from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]