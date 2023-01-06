Policeman loses gun at East Canje Gymkhana activity

Kaieteur News – Police are conducting searches in Region Six for a service weapon that was misplaced by a policeman attached to the Central Police Station last week at a Gymkhana event held at Reliance, East Canje Berbice.

At the same event, an off-duty police constable and a civilian were injured.

The constable, identified as Tariq McKalmon and civilian, Lofon Humphrey, were injured at the event during a confrontation with patrons, Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus revealed.

The incident occurred at about 23:00h last Tuesday and according to Bacchus, a patrol vehicle bearing registration number PAB 2148 and led by Assistant Superintendant Benn stopped at the Gymkhana. At the event, they allegedly observed Mark Cadogon assaulting a male with a drinks case. The fight escalated and Constable McKalmon, who was off-duty along with Humphrey were attacked as beer bottles were hurled at them.

At the time of the initial report, Commander Bacchus made no mention of a missing service weapon, despite enquiries. However, during a briefing yesterday, Commander Bacchus disclosed that at the time the initial information was disseminated to the media, he had no knowledge of the missing gun and only learnt about it “after the fact.”

“There was an incident and during the incident, a police officer firearm was misplaced, I don’t want to say stolen, it was misplaced,” he said.

Kaieteur News was informed that the service weapon belongs to a senior officer that also attended the Gymkhana. Ever since, the police have raided several homes in the No.1 sub-division and No.2 sub-division of Region 6 in search of it. Commander Bacchus told reporters that the police are carrying out search operations in an effort to retrieve the firearm. He said that in one of the searches conducted, a person of interest escaped.

“He see the police coming, jump through the window, down the step, the footprints were there…” the Commander disclosed while noting that narcotics, and other items were found at the house. The man’s motorcycle and car were removed from the location and taken to and lodged at the Central Police Station.

Subsequently, 39-year-old Timothy Sampson, the owner of the vehicles and whose house was searched, visited the police station. During an interview prior to going to the police Sampson alleged that the police entered his home and removed his property without his knowledge.The man said that he arrived at his Adelphi residence at approximately midnight Wednesday, after visiting a friend. Upon his arrival he noticed that his motorcycle and car that were parked in front of

his home were missing. Sampson said that as he approached his home, he noticed that the door was open and home was ransacked.

Sampson said he later learnt it was the police that raided his home. “Up to now nobody didn’t contact me or tell me the reason why they were here because this is wrong…I had my wallet with my license and $250,000 they also took. I would have appreciated if they informed me and they could have searched,” the man said.

Sampson said based on what he was told, they were searching for a firearm that was misplaced at the Gymkhana last Tuesday. “I don’t have a problem they search but they shudda do it in my presence and not break into my home…” he said noting that he did not attend the Gymkhana. The man said he feels targeted by the police and demands justice.