Mohamed’s Enterprise to gift Govt. US$3M waterfront property to facilitate new Demerara River Bridge

Jan 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Mohamed’s Enterprise on Wednesday announced that it will gift its 1.4 acres of waterfront property worth about US$3 million to the Government of Guyana, to facilitate the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge.

Mohamed’s Enterprise US$3M waterfront property that will be donated to Government

The preparatory works have begun for the construction of the new bridge which was awarded to China Railway and Construction Corporation Limited.

In a media statement, Mohamed’s Enterprise said it will, along with Hadi’s World Inc., be donating the prime water front property to Government.

“The bridge will pass over Mohamed’s Enterprise Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) waterfront property on the eastern side of the river and at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on the western side,” the statement said.

Additionally, it was noted that the land will be used to store equipment and building materials during the construction phase of the new facility.

“Mohamed’s Enterprise is extremely happy to be a part of Guyana’s transformational process which will benefit generations to come,” the statement noted.

