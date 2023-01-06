Looks forward to continued alignment of GCB’s Strategic Policies to the implementation of planned activities, objectives, and goals

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Under-19 team was managed by Budhesh Chatterpaul with Andre Percival as the Coach and Alvin Mohabir as captain. Guyana finished fourth in the preliminary rounds of the CWI Rising Star Under-19 Three-Day Championship. Nevertheless, Guyana finished third in the Tournament, after defeating Jamaica in the Third Placed Championship Decider. The Leeward Islands won the Rising Star Under-19 Three-Day Championship.

Guyana Under 17 team was managed by Neil Rudder with Garvin Nedd as the Coach and Alvin Mohabir as the captain. Guyana finished on 11.6 points just ahead of the Leeward Islands who ended in the cellar position on 8.8 points. Windwards Islands won the Tournament, finishing with 17.8 points.

The Guyana Under-15 team was managed by Elroy Stephney and coached by Latchman Yadram with Dave Mohabir as Captain. The Guyana Under-15 team placed second in this Tournament and was narrowly edged out by Barbados (who finished on 18.4 points) for the Rising Star Under-15 Championship title.

The Inaugural Bilateral Under-13 Goodwill Series between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago comprised four matches. These matches were played on Sunday, December 11, 2022, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Thursday, December 17, 2022, and Saturday, December 19, 2022. The Guyana Under-13 Team won the second match, while Trinidad and Tobago got the better of Guyana on the other three occasions.

A presentation ceremony was held at the match venue, Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Shaan Ramtahal of Trinidad and Tobago received the Player of the match award for the fourth and final match, as well as for taking the Most Wickets in the Goodwill Series (13). Trinidad and Tobago’s Vice-captain Mikaeel Ali collected the award for the Most Runs in the Goodwill series (57).

CWI dubbed the age group Tournaments, The Rising Stars Championships with reference to the respective categories of Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19. In identifying players for the future, some Guyanese aged group players were earmarked as future potential players. These are Navin Boodwah and Arun Gaida in the Under-15, Rampertab Ramnauth and Mavendra

Dindyal in the Under-17 category, and Isai Thorne, Rampertab Ramnauth and Mavendra

Dindyal in the Under-19 category. The players identified by CWI are:

CWI Rising Stars Under-15: Darrius Batoosingh, Navin Boodwah, Shem Sargeant, Kemar Dixon, Brendan Boodoo, Matthew Miller, Pajay Nelson, Akobi Crichlow-Byer, Arif Khan, R’Jai Gittens, Arun Gainda; 12th man: Jorden Charles

CWI Rising Stars Under-17: Stephan Pascal, Rampertab Ramnath, Jordan Johnson, Joshua Dorne, Orlando James, Nathan Sealy, Divonie Joseph, Micah McKenzie, Nathan Edward, Solomon Bascombe, Jatario Prescod; 12th man: Mavendra Dindyal

CWI Rising Stars Under-19: Stephan Pascal, Rampertab Ramnath, Jordan Johnson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Dorne, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edward, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne; 12th man: Mavendra Dindyal

Further, four Under-19 Female players were identified by CWI to participate in preparatory activities leading up to the ICC Under-19 Female World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa in January 2023. The players who were identified are Cyanna Retemiah, Ashmini Munisar, Realeanna Grimmond, and Niveena Ramnath. Coach Steve Liburd visited Guyana prior to the trial matches held in Trinidad to take the four girls through some developmental stages. The sessions were held at the National Stadium, Providence.

International Tournaments

West Indies versus Bangladesh

The third T20 match between West Indies and Bangladesh was played at the National Stadium, Providence on July 7, 2022. West Indies won the match by 5 wickets. In reply to Bangladesh’s 163 for 5 from 20 overs, West Indies posted 169 for 5 from 18.2 of their allotted 20 overs. However, Bangladesh won all three of the ODI matches played at the National Stadium, Providence. These matches were played on July 10, 2022, July 13, 2022, and July 17, 2022.

Cricket Development

The Guyana Cricket Board continued to align the implementation of its Cricket Development Activities with its strategic aims. The GCB’s Five-Year Strategic Plan embraces Cricket West Indies’ two-year incremental development pathway program.

Republic Bank Five for Fun

In 2022, through the sponsorship of Republic Bank, the GCB/CWI/Republic Bank Five For Fun Program, the GCB was able to lend to the development needs of players ages 7 to 9 years old and 9 to 11 years old from over seventy-five Primary schools across the County. The program in 2022 placed emphasis on twenty-five Primary Schools within each of the three Counties.

The Republic Bank Five For Fun programme was launched on June 21, 2022, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. This event was followed by the training of teachers within the three Counties, Essequibo, Demerara, and Berbice. The training of teachers focused on the development coaching needs of one hundred and fifty (150) teachers across the Country, that is, two teachers each from the earmarked twenty-five (25) Primary schools within each of the three Counties.

Inaugural Bilateral Under-13 Goodwill Series (Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago)

The Inaugural Bilateral Under-13 Goodwill Series between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago was a resounding success in terms of addressing the void in the two-year incremental age gap program. The implementation of an Under-13 development program allows players to progressive follow a developmental pathway under the watch of Association, Committees, Counties and National coaches and selectors. The Under-13 Development Activities is expected to avoid or lessen the reduction in the participation of players in cricket training and matches between the Under-11 and Under-15 ages categories.

This regional initiative realizes a critical aspect of the development pathway of the players. The intent of the Under-13 Programme is to expose players to a solid foundation that will aid the development of their game as individual players and team players. By learning the recommended ways to bat, bowl and field at an early age, as well as the mental applications required in competitions, the GCB is of the view that the young players will be in a better position to master their technical and mental skills.

Female Development and High-Performance Activities

Efforts to structure female cricket continued during 2022 with training sessions in Berbice, Demerara, and Essequibo. These activities were mainly conducted prior to the Female Under-19 and Senior Inter-County Tournaments. The aim is to establish at least two venues in each of the three continues which will realize continuous training activities for girls and women interested in playing cricket.

CWI Level One Coaching Certification Course

Over Forty (40) coaches completed the CWI Level One Coaching Course which was held in April 2022. Individuals with the CWI Foundation Coaching Course Certificate or the ICC (Online) Coaching Coach Certificate were eligible to participate in the Course. Participants who submit the relevant supporting documents of the First Aid Certificate, Child Protection Certificate, and Police Clearance within the given timeframe are issued the CWI Level One Coaching Certificate. In support of this requirement, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) arranged First Aid Courses for the coaches to attend, with the most recent course being held in Georgetown in October 2022.

GCB’s Cricket Academy Programme

The GCB continued its planning to implement 18 Academies across the Country. Currently, a detailed plan is being examined for implementation. A Pre-Kick-off meeting was held for the relevant stakeholders to provide them with an overview of the Academy Programme’s needs and requirements. Several facilitators presented on the respective topics of interest of the Academy Programme. This included information on technical, skill, fitness, mental, diet and nutrition, and lifestyle of the players. Topics on Etiquette and communication including Public Speaking were addressed. The GCB’s Academy program is expected to commence within the first half of 2023.

Guyana Harpy Eagles Training Programme (Contracted, Pay for Play, and Emerging Players)

The Harpy Eagles’ training intensified after the conclusion of the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL). The GHE contracted players, the Emerging players and those that are identified as the Pay for Play (neither a contracted or an Emerging player) are currently going through preparatory exercises for the CWI Regional Four-Day Tournament scheduled for early February 2022. All players vying for national selection were required to go through the pre-season fitness assessment and evaluation exercises on January 3, 2022, and January 4, 2022.

Match Officials and Support Staff Development Initiatives

The training of Match officials and support staff is an area of great significance to the effective and professional conduct of cricket matches. In this regard, the GCB expects the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council (GCUC) to submit their proposal on the measures to be implemented for assessing and evaluating the standard of umpires and the procedures for the selection of umpires for the various levels of domestic cricket. Training activities are also planned for Match Referees, Scorers, and Groundsmen.

Gear Donation For Youth Players

During 2022, the GCB distributed a large number of cricket gear to Associations and Committees. The Essequibo Cricket Board accepted donations in aid of its player development program for its affiliate Committees. West Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Upper Demerara were also beneficiaries of a substantial worth of cricket gear donated by the GCB. All of the recipients gave high commendations to the GCB for their invaluable contribution to the development needs of the youths in their respective Counties, Associations/Committees.