Interesting personalities in Guyana in 2022

Kaieteur News – Time magazine came in for some angry criticism when in its Man of the Year choices it featured some controversial persons and a few dictators. The magazine responded with an explanation of its criterion.

The choice is not based on a distinction between good and bad but impact and interest the person generated. Last year, there were some curious outputs by persons in this country that justified analysis and commentaries.

Here is my list of persons in Guyana in 2022 that though I do not think their actions were positive or admirable their postures need to be put under focus. I start with Isabelle DeCaires, perhaps the most influential voice in the Stabroek News (SN) because of sharing holding power and the administrator of Moray House, which holds monthly symposia on issues and topics on Guyana.

Ms. DeCaires suggested in a letter in this newspaper she expected an apology from me for conveying the wrong impression on her stance of the March 2020 elections. I did not apologise because I believe Ms. DeCaires did not deserve it because of her perspectives on things like journalism, governance in Guyana, race and class differ diametrically from mine.

Ms. DeCaires replied to me informing me that as a shareholder she cannot intercede with the editor-in-chief (EIC). So I am assuming that the EIC can do whatever he wants. In relation to Moray House, Ms. DeCaires has never held a symposium on President Granger bypassing the Carter formula, the refusal by APNU+AFC to hold elections after the no-confidence motion and the five month election imbroglio in 2020.

Next is the goodly professor from Toronto- Dr. Alissa Trotz. She has been editing a weekly column for years now titled “In The Diaspora” in the SN and has never selected a commentator or academic that is sympathetic to the government. All of her choices are anti-government people.

Apparently, Dr. Trotz has not heard of the name Ravi Dev or Dr. Baytoram Ramharack or Dr. Lomarsh Roopnarine or financial analyst, Joel Bhagwandin. “In The Diaspora” has not featured even one column on the no-confidence vote and the March 2020 election conspiracy. I was told Dr. Trotz believed that 34 is the half of 65 but I do not accept that. I know she doesn’t think so.

Next is trade unionist Norris Witter. Mr. Witter came on the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show and exclaimed that he cannot say that in the March 2020 election, there was rigging because he has no evidence of that.

When asked if he has evidence of all the wrong things he and his organisation named Article 13 have accused the government of, he said yes. Next is the EU Ambassador, René van Ness. After six months in Guyana, Mr. van Ness bestowed the embassy award for human rights on Mr. Anand Persaud of the Stabroek News. When I read Mr. van Ness’s selection my mind immediately went to Jerry Gouveia, Nazar and Mohamed, aka, “Shell.” Mr. Mohamed is a philanthropist par excellence, and perhaps no one in the Caribbean has been more generous than him. Mr. Gouveia played no small part in saving democracy in Guyana.

I have lived my life in Guyana since the Stabroek News was born in 1986, and I mean nothing personal but as a social activist and a UG academic since the birth of SN, I cannot recall any sphere of human rights that Mr. Persaud has been involved in or excelled in. I cannot recall the name Anand Persaud in human rights activism but I guess Mr. van Ness would know things I do not.

Next is Mr. van Ness himself. I called Mr. van Ness to invite him to be our guest on the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show. We wanted him to discuss Brexit and the EU’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol and things in Hungary.

Mr. Van Ness answered and said he cannot speak to me because he is in a meeting. So I immediately phoned his administrative assistant, Ms. Lumera to make arrangement. To my surprise, Ms. Lumera said yes she knows I want to talk to him because Mr. van Ness just called her.

That was strange. Even though he was in a meeting, he found time to inform Ms. Lumera that I called him. What I don’t understand is how he knew I would call Ms. Lumera and not call him back instead. And why did he contact Ms. Lumera to tell her that I had just phoned him? Mr. van Ness is indeed an interesting personality.

Finally, Dr. Clive Thomas. What word can you use in 2022 to describe Dr. Thomas’ temperament? He just does not write about anything at all in his weekly column about his time in power. Strange!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)