De Guest List was interesting!

Latest update January 6th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys see picture of dem wah attend de dinner where de Vincee man get he award named after de mountain. De Vincee man did look worried. De last mountain he see in he country did erupt.
But what upset dem boys was de dress code fuh such an important event was elegantly casual. Some people even wear dem shirt outside dem pants and wear slacks and jeans.
But what surprise dem boys was de guest list. Dem had some people get invite dat dem boys nah know how dem deh. But politics does mek interesting bedfellows.
De Prezzie talk how he gan give out odder awards to foreigners and locals later. He did promise fuh establish a Democracy Award. But dem boys nah hear nutting about it afterwards. It like if it bin drop off de map. So dem boys waiting fuh see who gan get dese awards wah coming up.
Dem boys also waiting fuh see if National Awards gan be restored. Dem gat some people overseas dem lobbying hard fuh national awards and dem also want ambassador wuk. But it look as if dem gan be sorely disappointed.
Wan time a man decide fuh give he friend an award fuh being humble. He friend decline to accept. But de best was de farmer wah did not turn up at City Hall fuh he award. Dem find he standing up outside in de rice field. He claim dat de award was for being outstanding in his field.
Talk half. Leff half!
