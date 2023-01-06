Latest update January 6th, 2023 12:59 AM

Cop under investigation for allegedly shooting, beating uncle-in-law

Jan 06, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police Commander of the Georgetown District, Simon McBean, on Thursday confirmed with Kaieteur News that a policeman is under investigation by the force’s Office of Professional of Responsibility (OPR) for allegedly shooting and beating his uncle-in-law on Sunday last at Sophia.

The rank, according to reports, is believed to be attached to the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Special Branch Unit. Reports are that he reportedly lost his cool and shot his girlfriend’s uncle to the leg during a family dispute.

However, up to press time the force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) responsible for disseminating information to the media, was still unsure if the rank was placed under close or open arrest. In fact, GPF is yet to issue a statement on the shooting incident involving one of its officers.

Nevertheless, the victim identified only as Adams alleged that the policeman was in a heavily tinted car with other occupants parked on his drive-way when he knocked on one of the windows and asked what they were doing there. The policeman, he claimed, got angry, exited the car and shot him to the leg before beating him with the weapon to the head and face, leaving him with a broken jaw.

Other individuals who have knowledge of the incident have contended, however, that the victim was the aggressor and had assaulted the rank and his mother-in-law before breaking his car mirror. The policeman allegedly retaliated and it turned out to be a chaotic family fight that ended with the victim being shot. Adams is still receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for his injuries.

