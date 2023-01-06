Berbice Cricket to undergo massive development in 2023 – Foster

Emphasis to be placed on longer version of the game and school programmes

The Berbice Cricket Board is planning to build on the success it enjoyed in 2022 and over the last five years under the leadership of the Hilbert Foster led administration. The BCB in 2022 enjoyed a very successful year with the organising of tournaments, hosting of developmental programmes and assisting clubs across the ancient county.

Among the major achievements were the hosting of numerous tournaments at all levels, the selection of fifty Berbicians on national teams, hosting of several cricketing legends for coaching sessions/ inspiration sessions and obtaining pitch covers at the cost of over $1.5M dollars. Other achievements include twelve Berbicians on different West Indies teams, assisting clubs with gear, balls and scorebooks, massive investment in school cricket across the county, assisting twenty junior teams with practice nets and obtaining sponsorship for a county wide secondary school coaching project.

With the assistance of Local Government Minister Nigel Dharmlall, the BCB was able to obtain the services of nineteen coaches in a massive coaching project.

BCB President Hilbert Foster has disclosed that the board intends to build on the success of 2022 and among the major plans are the hosting of cricket tournaments at the primary and secondary school levels and coaching sessions in an historic drive to unearth new talent for clubs. The BCB would also be hosting inter club limited overs tournaments at the inter club level and the under 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 levels in 2023, but special emphasis would be placed on the hosting of special two days inter zones tournaments at the under 15, 19 and 21 levels in an effort to get youths to play the longer version of the game.

The BCB is working hard also to organise a tour to a Caribbean island for an under 21 team as part of its developmental programme. The board is working along with Dr Frank Denbow on this tour, which would be the first for the county in over forty five years. Foster disclosed that the main objective is to encourage youths to stay in the game after the crucial under 19 level while exposing them to different conditions.

Among the other plans for the New Year are obtaining a large mobile grass cutter and heavy roller, which would assist clubs to get their venues in order quickly. The board would also be working to get additional pitch covers to add to the five it currently have to avoid long delays in matches. One of the special projects that Foster intends to push in 2023 is getting at least four bowling machines for the county and the construction of concrete pitches in each of the four sub zones – West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne. The sub zones would also benefit from mini academies and youth development forums. Clubs would continue to benefit from cricket balls under the Hetmyers Trust Fund along with scorebooks and bicycles from the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club.

Thousands of youth information booklets along with the BCB historic Coaching Manual would be published as part of its educational drive for youths, while promising players would receive assistance with gear.

Several special coaching sessions for fast bowling, spinners, wicket keepers and batsmen would be organised under the Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh coaching programme. A number of former West Indies players would conduct these sessions along with the BCB coaches. Former national wicket keeper Sheik Mohamed would kick off the sessions shortly with a wicket keeping clinic. The BCB would also be working with the University of Guyana Tain Campus to set up a Wall of Fame to honour outstanding Berbice Cricketers and would also update the BCB billboard for test players in front of the historic Port Mourant Cricket Ground. Foster is urging players, club executives and all cricket related officials to redouble their efforts in 2023 and to always strive for excellence.