Agri. Ministry to focus on growing honey production industry for 2023

Kaieteur News – With the global honey market size expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, growth in Guyana’s honey industry will be high on the Government’s agriculture development agenda for 2023.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, confirmed this yesterday while speaking on honey production for 2022. He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), has been working to develop the industry, especially in the hinterland communities.

He noted that despite somewhat unfavourable weather conditions in 2022, Guyana was able to maintain its honey production levels.

“Although we experienced a lot of rain last year which is known to have an impact on how bees are able to maneuver and thus ultimately affecting honey production, we were able to maintain our overall honey production level, having produced over 3,700 gallons of honey in 2022. There was no decline,” the Minister said.

He also noted that this is partly due to the fact that there were more hives and apiculturists working last year. Further to this, Minister Mustapha said more people have expressed an interest in becoming apiculturists adding that his Ministry has been able to assist them with training.

Last year, the GLDA was tasked with developing a comprehensive plan for the industry and has commenced working with new and existing beekeepers so that they can either establish or expand their operations. This will continue in 2023.

Minister Mustapha also explained that during the course of 2023, persons from Regions One, Five, Six, and Nine will benefit from additional support to further develop Guyana’s honey industry. This he added will enable persons to view bee rearing as an economic activity.

In 2021, the global honey market was said to be valued at US $8.58 billion. With honey being a natural sweetener and an excellent source of numerous nutritional ingredients including vitamins, minerals, calcium, and antioxidants, the global demand for pure and unadulterated honey continues to increase.

Last August, during a visit to Region Nine, President Dr. Irfaan Ali hinted at his Government’s intention to develop the necessary infrastructure to advance apiculture in Masakenari Village, Deep South, Rupununi. Given its vast honey production potential, the Head of State indicated that the village could become a major organic honey production hub.