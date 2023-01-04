Three more die from Covid-19; 18 new cases

Latest update January 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday announced that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease died while being treated at the hospital.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,289. According to the Ministry, the latest deaths are that of an 83-year-old woman from Region Four who died on December 29, a 59-year-old man from Region Four who died on January 1 and a 58-year-old man from Region Five who died on January 2.
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, revealed that within the last 24-hour period 18 new COVID-19 infections were recorded, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 72,261. Presently, there are two patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 persons in institutional isolation, 304 in home isolation and to date; a total 70,649 persons have recovered from the virus.
Exxon is banking our Oil money, while we are borrowing money to build Harbour Bridge
Jan 04, 2023Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers. During the visit,...
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – There is a deeply written intellectual book of 1994 titled: “Managing Monsters: Six Myths of Our... more
Kaieteur News – When the older generation attended school, you always knew when a classmate of yours took a bath in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]