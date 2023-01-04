Latest update January 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Three more die from Covid-19; 18 new cases

Jan 04, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday announced that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease died while being treated at the hospital.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,289. According to the Ministry, the latest deaths are that of an 83-year-old woman from Region Four who died on December 29, a 59-year-old man from Region Four who died on January 1 and a 58-year-old man from Region Five who died on January 2.

Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, revealed that within the last 24-hour period 18 new COVID-19 infections were recorded, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 72,261. Presently, there are two patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 persons in institutional isolation, 304 in home isolation and to date; a total 70,649 persons have recovered from the virus.

