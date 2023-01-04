Latest update January 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Now yuh gat to buy bottle water fuh brush yuh teeth

Jan 04, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man eat he belly full when he went back ‘home’ fuh Christmas. He eat anything dat was offered. He lash down de roast duck, de mutton curry, de fried chicken and even de bake fish. Den he wash dah down with some good rum and tonic. De man leggo a belch and was just going to tek a five when he remember how de dentist did tell he, dat he must brush he teeth after every meal and mek certain he gargle well.

De man go to de pipe in de bathroom fuh wash out he mouth. When he turn on de pipe, he thought was five year old coming out of de tap. When he bin small, de water used to come out like lemon wash. But now it tun de colour of dark rum.  De water bin brown, brown. He start fuh holler fuh help saying dat he nah seeing good, and how de water nat only dark but it smelling stink.

He tell de people how he nah like de colour of de water coming out de tap. Dem tell he don’t bother, we can give you de trench special. Right away sleep leff de man eye. He asked, “Trench special?’

‘Yes,” de people tell he, “we gat a whole bucket of trench water fuh yuh wash yuh mouth with.”

Is den de man decide day,  he gat to get de next speed boat out because he went in de same trench earlier, and he know de color of de water.

 Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon is banking our Oil money, while we are borrowing money to build Harbour Bridge

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GFF President Wayne Forde donates football equipment to youths in Albouystown on New Year’s Day

GFF President Wayne Forde donates football equipment to youths in...

Jan 04, 2023

Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers. During the visit,...
Read More
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

Jan 04, 2023

CM Meusa storms to victory in Rapid Chess Championship

CM Meusa storms to victory in Rapid Chess...

Jan 04, 2023

Guyana to attend IMMAF World Championship in Serbia

Guyana to attend IMMAF World Championship in...

Jan 04, 2023

Badminton Year in review

Badminton Year in review

Jan 04, 2023

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana...

Jan 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]