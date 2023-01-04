Now yuh gat to buy bottle water fuh brush yuh teeth

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man eat he belly full when he went back ‘home’ fuh Christmas. He eat anything dat was offered. He lash down de roast duck, de mutton curry, de fried chicken and even de bake fish. Den he wash dah down with some good rum and tonic. De man leggo a belch and was just going to tek a five when he remember how de dentist did tell he, dat he must brush he teeth after every meal and mek certain he gargle well.

De man go to de pipe in de bathroom fuh wash out he mouth. When he turn on de pipe, he thought was five year old coming out of de tap. When he bin small, de water used to come out like lemon wash. But now it tun de colour of dark rum. De water bin brown, brown. He start fuh holler fuh help saying dat he nah seeing good, and how de water nat only dark but it smelling stink.

He tell de people how he nah like de colour of de water coming out de tap. Dem tell he don’t bother, we can give you de trench special. Right away sleep leff de man eye. He asked, “Trench special?’

‘Yes,” de people tell he, “we gat a whole bucket of trench water fuh yuh wash yuh mouth with.”

Is den de man decide day, he gat to get de next speed boat out because he went in de same trench earlier, and he know de color of de water.

Talk half. Leff half!