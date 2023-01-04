Now yuh gat to buy bottle water fuh brush yuh teeth

Latest update January 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – A man eat he belly full when he went back ‘home’ fuh Christmas. He eat anything dat was offered. He lash down de roast duck, de mutton curry, de fried chicken and even de bake fish. Den he wash dah down with some good rum and tonic. De man leggo a belch and was just going to tek a five when he remember how de dentist did tell he, dat he must brush he teeth after every meal and mek certain he gargle well.
De man go to de pipe in de bathroom fuh wash out he mouth. When he turn on de pipe, he thought was five year old coming out of de tap. When he bin small, de water used to come out like lemon wash. But now it tun de colour of dark rum. De water bin brown, brown. He start fuh holler fuh help saying dat he nah seeing good, and how de water nat only dark but it smelling stink.
He tell de people how he nah like de colour of de water coming out de tap. Dem tell he don’t bother, we can give you de trench special. Right away sleep leff de man eye. He asked, “Trench special?’
‘Yes,” de people tell he, “we gat a whole bucket of trench water fuh yuh wash yuh mouth with.”
Is den de man decide day, he gat to get de next speed boat out because he went in de same trench earlier, and he know de color of de water.
Talk half. Leff half!
Exxon is banking our Oil money, while we are borrowing money to build Harbour Bridge
Jan 04, 2023Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers. During the visit,...
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – There is a deeply written intellectual book of 1994 titled: “Managing Monsters: Six Myths of Our... more
Kaieteur News – When the older generation attended school, you always knew when a classmate of yours took a bath in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]