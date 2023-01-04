Good Samaritan choked and robbed at Bartica

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old Good Samaritan was on Friday “choked unconscious and robbed” of his motorcycle, cellular phones, gold chains and cash at Bartica, Region Seven, by a man who sought a ride from him.

Police have identified the Good Samaritan as Muneshwar Poorandai, a Barber of Byderado Road, Bartica and have since arrested the Suspect accused of violently robbing him in vicinity of the Bartica Secondary School Dorms.

According to Police, the Suspect, 21-year-old Rayon Speede, was nabbed on Tuesday after Detectives were able to track Poorandai’s stolen cell. Speede was processed and hours later appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with robbery with violence.

Speede was placed on $200,000 bail after pleading not guilty before Magistrate Crystal Lambert. He is scheduled to return to Court on January 14, 2023.

According to reports, Speede reportedly admitted to choking and robbing Poorandai after he (Poorandai) agreed to drop him (Speede) home on his motorcycle.

Police alleged that Poorandai was drinking at Futu’s Sports Bar in Central Bartica. At the time the Sports Bar was about the close, Speede approached Poorandi and requested a drop to One Mile, Bartica.

Poorandai reportedly agreed to transport Speede and the duo left on the victim’s motorcycle.

However, while travelling along the road, Speede allegedly placed the Victim in a ‘headlock’ (vice grip) and wrestled him off the motorcycle.

Both men fell in the vicinity of the Bartica Secondary School Dorms, where Speede allegedly continued to squeeze Poorandai’s neck before cuffing him several times to the head.

Investigators disclosed that Poorandai was knocked unconscious after which Speede relieved the victim of his cell phones, $50,000 cash and two gold chains worth $130,000 before escaping with the motorcycle.

The Victim reportedly regained consciousness a short while later and stopped a passing vehicle for help. He was taken to the Bartica Police Station where he reported the matter. Ranks immediately took him to the Bartica Regional Hospital and began their hunt for the suspect.

Detectives were able to track Poorandai’s phone which was in the possession of a 31-year-old man. When confronted the man told Investigators that Speede had given him the phones unlock.

Speede was eventually arrested and confessed during an interrogation and reportedly returned the Victim’s ID card and Driver’s Licence. He also led Cops to recover the stolen motorcycle which was hidden in a clump of bushes.