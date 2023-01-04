GFF President Wayne Forde donates football equipment to youths in Albouystown on New Year’s Day

Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers.

During the visit, President Forde handed over a quantity of Balls, Cones and Bibs to Coach Clifford Anthony aka Zebulun who is a senior member of the community and for many years has been volunteering his time as a coach and mentor to young Boys and Girls.

During his interaction President Forde also played in a 5 V 5 Mini competition.

“I know how important football is to all of you and I can see how well you can play because of the many hours you spend in the streets playing. I want ask you a big favor – please also spend some of that time on your school work in the evening. Education is your safest bet to having a better life.

I will continue to provide Coach Zebulun with more equipment to do this important work and will be back here to officially launch a inter- street weekend knock out competition for Boys, Girls and adult players as well. It is my intention to visit many more inner city communities and support the work of community Coaches.”

The visit to the community was coordinated by Coach Sampson Gilbert, who is a Coach educator assigned to the GFF.