Latest update January 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF President Wayne Forde donates football equipment to youths in Albouystown on New Year’s Day

Jan 04, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers.

During the visit, President Forde handed over a quantity of Balls, Cones and Bibs to Coach Clifford Anthony aka Zebulun who is a senior member of the community and for many years has been volunteering his time as a coach and mentor to young Boys and Girls.

GFF President Wayne Forde (left) hands over a quantity of Balls, Cones and Bibs to Coach Clifford Anthony aka Zebulun in Albouystown.

During his interaction President Forde also played in a 5 V 5 Mini competition.

“I know how important football is to all of you and I can see how well you can play because of the many hours you spend in the streets playing. I want ask you a big favor – please also spend some of that time on your school work in the evening. Education is your safest bet to having a better life.

GFF President Wayne Forde (right) with some of the youths and the donated items.

GFF President Wayne Forde (left) involved in a football contest with some of the Albouystown youths.

I will continue to provide Coach Zebulun with more equipment to do this important work and will be back here to officially launch a inter- street weekend knock out competition for Boys, Girls and adult players as well. It is my intention to visit many more inner city communities and support the work of community Coaches.”

The visit to the community was coordinated by Coach Sampson Gilbert, who is a Coach educator assigned to the GFF.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon is banking our Oil money, while we are borrowing money to build Harbour Bridge

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GFF President Wayne Forde donates football equipment to youths in Albouystown on New Year’s Day

GFF President Wayne Forde donates football equipment to youths in...

Jan 04, 2023

Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers. During the visit,...
Read More
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

Jan 04, 2023

CM Meusa storms to victory in Rapid Chess Championship

CM Meusa storms to victory in Rapid Chess...

Jan 04, 2023

Guyana to attend IMMAF World Championship in Serbia

Guyana to attend IMMAF World Championship in...

Jan 04, 2023

Badminton Year in review

Badminton Year in review

Jan 04, 2023

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana...

Jan 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]