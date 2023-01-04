GFF President Wayne Forde donates football equipment to youths in Albouystown on New Year’s Day

Latest update January 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers.
During the visit, President Forde handed over a quantity of Balls, Cones and Bibs to Coach Clifford Anthony aka Zebulun who is a senior member of the community and for many years has been volunteering his time as a coach and mentor to young Boys and Girls.
During his interaction President Forde also played in a 5 V 5 Mini competition.
“I know how important football is to all of you and I can see how well you can play because of the many hours you spend in the streets playing. I want ask you a big favor – please also spend some of that time on your school work in the evening. Education is your safest bet to having a better life.
I will continue to provide Coach Zebulun with more equipment to do this important work and will be back here to officially launch a inter- street weekend knock out competition for Boys, Girls and adult players as well. It is my intention to visit many more inner city communities and support the work of community Coaches.”
The visit to the community was coordinated by Coach Sampson Gilbert, who is a Coach educator assigned to the GFF.
Exxon is banking our Oil money, while we are borrowing money to build Harbour Bridge
Jan 04, 2023Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers. During the visit,...
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – There is a deeply written intellectual book of 1994 titled: “Managing Monsters: Six Myths of Our... more
Kaieteur News – When the older generation attended school, you always knew when a classmate of yours took a bath in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]