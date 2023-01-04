Fire destroys Pensioner’s home at Vreed-en-hoop, WCD

Kaieteur News – A two storey wooden and concrete home belonging to a Vreed-en-Hoop West Coast Demerara (WCD) Pensioner was on Tuesday destroyed by fire.

The property, located at Lot 3B New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD b

elonged to 67-year-old Harry Deodharry.

In a Press Statement, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that Deodharry made a call at around 11:21h indicating that the house was on fire.

Fire Trucks from the La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), and Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Fire Stations, were reportedly sent immediately to the scene.

GFS stated that its Firefighters were valiant in their efforts and were able to contain the blaze quickly and prevent it from spreading to nearby houses.

“Valiant efforts by Firefighters today resulted in the containment of a major fire that threatened to destroy three houses on the West Coast of Demerara”, GFS stated.

They were however, unable to save Deodharry’s home.

“…The first floor of the building was severely damaged and its contents destroyed, while the ground floor sustained water damage,” the GFS said.

Investigators are currently trying to determine the cause of the blaze.