Latest update January 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Doctor injured in Region 5 accident in stable condition

Jan 04, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Dr. Michelle Paul, the Doctor that was injured after losing control of the vehicle she was driving at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region 5 is said to be in a stable condition.

The badly damaged vehicle driven by the doctor

Reports are that Dr. Paul is attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital.
Information received disclosed that the Doctor suffered no internal injuries based on CT scans that done on her head, neck and abdomen.

Dr. Michelle Paul

Reports are that Dr. Paul lost control of her vehicle and slammed into two other vehicles before uprooting a utility pole and damaging the gate of the Region 5 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on Monday night.

The incident occurred at around 19:00h and the injured Doctor was removed from the damaged vehicle and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital and was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she remains a patient.

A glimpse of the accident scene on Monday night

Meanwhile, the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Geneveieve Blackman, Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, and Regional Vice Chairman, Rion Peters visited the injured Doctor at the hospital on Tuesday.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Exxon is banking our Oil money, while we are borrowing money to build Harbour Bridge

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GFF President Wayne Forde donates football equipment to youths in Albouystown on New Year’s Day

GFF President Wayne Forde donates football equipment to youths in...

Jan 04, 2023

Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers. During the visit,...
Read More
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

Jan 04, 2023

CM Meusa storms to victory in Rapid Chess Championship

CM Meusa storms to victory in Rapid Chess...

Jan 04, 2023

Guyana to attend IMMAF World Championship in Serbia

Guyana to attend IMMAF World Championship in...

Jan 04, 2023

Badminton Year in review

Badminton Year in review

Jan 04, 2023

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana...

Jan 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]