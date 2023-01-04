Doctor injured in Region 5 accident in stable condition

Kaieteur News – Dr. Michelle Paul, the Doctor that was injured after losing control of the vehicle she was driving at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region 5 is said to be in a stable condition.

Reports are that Dr. Paul is attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital.

Information received disclosed that the Doctor suffered no internal injuries based on CT scans that done on her head, neck and abdomen.

Reports are that Dr. Paul lost control of her vehicle and slammed into two other vehicles before uprooting a utility pole and damaging the gate of the Region 5 Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on Monday night.

The incident occurred at around 19:00h and the injured Doctor was removed from the damaged vehicle and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital and was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she remains a patient.

Meanwhile, the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Geneveieve Blackman, Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, and Regional Vice Chairman, Rion Peters visited the injured Doctor at the hospital on Tuesday.