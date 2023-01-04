Cop, Fisherman shot multiple times about the body – PME reveals

Kaieteur News – The post-mortem examinations conducted on the bodies of 31-year-old Detective Corporal Dwayne McPherson, and 22-year-old fisherman, Kishan Budburgh, have revealed that McPherson was shot twice to his neck while Budburgh was shot three times about his body.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday reported that Government Pathologist, Dr. V. Brijmohan, performed the autopsies.

According to the Police report, the autopsy showed that Corporal McPherson died from shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot injuries. It was also stated that there were two gunshot entry wounds seen to the left of McPherson’s neck with no exit.

Budburgh’s autopsy also revealed that he died due to shock and haemorrhage caused by gunshot wounds. The report said that the fisherman was shot thrice. There were three gunshot entry wounds was observed on Kishan’s body – all to the left side – one 4 to 5 cm below the armpit, one further down the left side back, and the third, about 4 to 5 cm from the shoulder blade.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Cop and the Fisherman were shot dead and another injured in a New Year’s Day incident which occurred at Grove Huntley, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

While McPherson and Budburg succumbed, Budburgh’s 19-year-old brother, Marlon was injured.

According to information reaching this publication, both McPherson and Kishan were shot and killed during the wee hours of January 1, 2023. Details surrounding the fatal shooting are sketchy and leave more questions than answers.

Kaieteur News understands that McPherson and other ranks attached to the Mahaicony Police Station, located in Region Five, were at the time responding to a report at the Budburgh brothers residence at Grove Huntley, Mahaicony, ECD, when the Police Corporal and Budburgh were shot and killed while Marlon was wounded.

While the Police have not released details surrounding the incident, the Force’s Director of Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar, disclosed that two Police Constables are under close arrest for the fatal shooting.

In a Press Statement, the GPF noted that a comprehensive probe is underway and promised to give regular updates as the investigation progresses.

Budburgh’s mother, Beverly Dundas, told Reporters that she was not aware that the shooting incident occurred. The grieving Mother, who is a Security Guard, said she asked to leave work early so that she can attend church on December 31, 2022. Upon arrival at her home, Kishan and Marlon were not there. She recounted that the Father of her children and other children were at home when she arrived. Dundas said they prepared for church and left home at about 21:30h.

“When I come back from church around 1 o’clock time (January 1, 2023), we see the Police vehicle on the dam and as we come in, when we watch, we see a man lay down not knowing was one of the Police Officer,” Dundas said.

The distraught woman later found out that Kishan was killed and Marlon injured and was taken to the hospital.

Following the fatal shooting incident, Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, visited the grieving families of both McPherson and Budburgh.