Coach accused of rape asked to step down from position held at Sports Commission

Kaieteur News – The Athletics Coach accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on November 25, 2022 has been asked to step down from his position held at the National Sports Commission and Trainer at an Athletics Club, until the investigation is completed, well placed sources told Kaieteur News.

The Coach is on a $100,000 station bail as Detectives continue their wait on a Forensic Interview Report from the Social/Welfare Officer to complete their case file. A Forensic Interview Report is the Victim’s statement against the Suspect and if it is not submitted to Investigators, he cannot be charged.

It has been more than a month since the Coach was arrested and according to Region Three Commander, Mahendra Siwnarine, Police are still awaiting the Forensic Report to complete their case file before sending it to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Office for legal advice.

Kaieteur News understands that this is not the first time that allegations of raping minors have been leveled against the Coach and many fear that this case too might not make it before the courts.

According to reports, the Coach allegedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl after a training session at the Leonora Track Field Centre, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Kaieteur News learnt that he was prepping a number of athletes for the National Schools’ Championship held in December last year and at the completion of the routine training sessions, he allegedly lured the girl into one of the rooms where he sexually assaulted her.

The Victim later confided in a friend about what had happened to her and contact was immediately made with a Welfare Officer. Her parents were informed and an official report was lodged with Police.

Since his arrest, the President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, during a recent appearance on the State owned National Communications Network (NCN), made it clear that the Local Governing Body for track and field, does not condone inappropriate behaviour by their affiliated Coaches.

Hutson was at the time responding to the rape allegation made against the prominent National Coach.

“The AGG does not condone misconduct from our Coaches. We don’t condone the kind of relationship that some Coaches may want to have with Athletes,” Hutson said while adding, “relationships should have its borders, and any Coach, who would want to cross the border where he’s going to knowingly try to have a sexual relationship in any form with any athlete, is not condoned by the Association.”