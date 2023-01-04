CM Meusa storms to victory in Rapid Chess Championship

Latest update January 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2023 Sports
– Corlette,Neto, Callender take top spots
Kaieteur News – Candidate Master Wendell Meusa won the Open Rapid Chess Championship scoring a remarkable eight points after nine rounds of play at the School of the Nations on January 2, 2023.
His only defeat was at the hands of Saeed Ali, who finished fifth overall.
Coming in second, just one point behind the champion is Glenford Corlette. Corlette lost to Meusa and Davion Mars, who finished in fourth place with 6.5 points.
Also finishing on 6.5 is third-place finisher Roberto Neto, who edged Mars by a direct encounter tiebreak for the prize. Neto lost in a round four clash to Meusa, round six against Corlette and then proceeded to draw his match with Saeed Ali in round seven.
The top female was Jessica Callender, who finished ninth overall with four points. Her losses came against Meusa, Owen Mickle, Mars, Michael Chapp-Jumbo and Corlette.
Fifteen players competed in the one-day event under a time-control of 10 minutes per player with a one-second increment after each move.
This event was just the first in a packed year of tournaments for the Guyana Chess Federation.
Anthony Drayton was the tournament organizer and chief arbiter for the tournament.
The top player in the event received $50,000 cash. Second prize was $30,000, third prize $20,000 and the best female was awarded $20,000.
