Badminton Year in review

Latest update January 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – “I would say for the year 2022 the Guyana Badminton Association had a successful year,” noted Association head Emily Ramdhani in a report to the media. The report as follows, informed on the activities during the past year.
Collegiate Circuit when Narayan got 1st in the Provincial Men’s Singles Championship and Priyanna got 3rd in Women’s Singles. They then went on to the Canadian Collegiate Athletics Association (Nationals) where Narayan got 4th in singles and Priyanna got 3rd in Doubles. Narayan Ramdhani won the coveted All Canadian Award 2022 and also the Athlete of the Year and All Conference Award.
In March 2022, the GBA visited the community of St. Cuthbert’s Mission and promoted
AirBadminton, we also donated equipment for the community to continue playing the sport.
The local Tournaments were:
Worldwide on July 5 this was the inaugural year.
Badminton Academy, two from Berbice and the others from Yonex Badminton Club.
We are very happy with the progress of having the Sports Hall completed which was long overdue. I would say for 2022 the major accomplishment which was made possible through the Hon. Minister of Sports Mr. Charles Ramson, The National Sports Commission and the Government of Guyana was finally, a home for Badminton. We are truly grateful and extremely excited over this huge accomplishment. Hats off to the Stakeholders.
Plans for 2023
Can’t wait.
Exxon is banking our Oil money, while we are borrowing money to build Harbour Bridge
Jan 04, 2023Kaieteur News – On January 1st, 2023 President of the Guyana Football Federation, Wayne Forde, visited Albouystown and interacted with a number of budding young footballers. During the visit,...
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 04, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Kaieteur News – There is a deeply written intellectual book of 1994 titled: “Managing Monsters: Six Myths of Our... more
Kaieteur News – When the older generation attended school, you always knew when a classmate of yours took a bath in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]