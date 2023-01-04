$89M to install A/C at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will be spending some $89M as part of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall rehabilitation project to install the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office has announced via its website that ECS Construction & General Supplies has won the bid to do the works at the sport facility. The contract valued at $89, 840, 020 was awarded on December 19, 2022.

Kaieteur News understands that this is ECS Construction’s second contract in the Sports Hall rehabilitation project. In November, the company had won a $97M contract to have the front the building redesigned. This means that ECS Construction has been awarded a total of $186M for the two projects.

During a visit to the Sport Hall back in November, Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Charles Ramson had told Kaieteur News that the $97M covers only the first phase of the rehabilitation project. The minister explained then that the work at the Sports Hall will be done in phases that will run concurrently.

Speaking of the first phase, the Minister had said: “this one is for the redesign of the front section, the entire front section is going to be pulled down and be modernized.” This specific phase is expected to be completed in eight months. The other phases will see the entire facility air conditioned, and the installation of bucket seats. The Minister disclosed that the Sports Hall’s flooring will be enhanced as well while the bottom sides of the building are to extended “to give us a little bit more room.”

Ramson said that the Sports Hall is old and rehabilitation is aimed at modernizing the facility. “You know we are in a modern country. We need to have a modern facility especially a modern indoor facility, it would be the only air conditioned facility that is indoor in the country and that’s important not only for the sports that we play there currently, let’s say we wanna host international boxing this would be a good facility for that,” he explained.

Following the tender to rehabilitate the facility, the Ministry had also invited bids for the repair of the main roof which is estimated to cost $12.5M, electrical installation works which is estimated to cost $37.9M and the heating, ventilation and, air conditioning (HVAC) installation works, estimated to cost $74.2M.

It was reported that the Ministry received some $3.2 billion in the 2022 budget for the continued development of sport in the country.