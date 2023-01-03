Two in custody for murder of Paramakatoi granny

Kaieteur News – Two men have been arrested in relation to the murder of 78-year-old, Ramdia Balkaran also known as ‘Sister Jean’ of Paramakatoi Village, Region Eight, who was discovered, bound, gagged, and battered in her bedroom last Thursday morning.

Kaieteur News had reported that ‘Sister Jean’ and her husband, Reverend Basil Balkaran, served as Missionaries for over 50 years at the Wesleyan Church located in Paramakatoi Village.

The gruesome discovery of ‘Sister Jean’ was made by her husband and grandson around 06:00hrs on December 29, 2022. It is believed that the woman was beaten and murdered during a robbery. A post mortem examination conducted on Friday revealed that ‘Sister Jean’ died from suffocation and blunt trauma.

The elderly woman was last seen alive around 19:30 hours on Wednesday when she and her husband retired to bed after closing up their shop.

‘Sister Jean’ headed home while her husband went to another house located in the same yard that is used for mediation and prayers.

This publication understands that around 06:00hrs the next morning, ‘Sister Jean’s’ grandson and husband found her battered, lifeless body in her bedroom.

Notably, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has still not issued an official statement on the murder of Sister Jean.