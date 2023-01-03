Two in custody for murder of Paramakatoi granny

Latest update January 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Two men have been arrested in relation to the murder of 78-year-old, Ramdia Balkaran also known as ‘Sister Jean’ of Paramakatoi Village, Region Eight, who was discovered, bound, gagged, and battered in her bedroom last Thursday morning.
Kaieteur News had reported that ‘Sister Jean’ and her husband, Reverend Basil Balkaran, served as Missionaries for over 50 years at the Wesleyan Church located in Paramakatoi Village.
The gruesome discovery of ‘Sister Jean’ was made by her husband and grandson around 06:00hrs on December 29, 2022. It is believed that the woman was beaten and murdered during a robbery. A post mortem examination conducted on Friday revealed that ‘Sister Jean’ died from suffocation and blunt trauma.
The elderly woman was last seen alive around 19:30 hours on Wednesday when she and her husband retired to bed after closing up their shop.
‘Sister Jean’ headed home while her husband went to another house located in the same yard that is used for mediation and prayers.
This publication understands that around 06:00hrs the next morning, ‘Sister Jean’s’ grandson and husband found her battered, lifeless body in her bedroom.
Notably, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has still not issued an official statement on the murder of Sister Jean.
Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.
Jan 03, 2023Leo ‘fantastic’ Lovell named MVP By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting finale for the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, as a near capacity-filled National Track...
Jan 03, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Jan 01, 2023
Jan 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – Yesterday was a public holiday. My wife and I decided to visit West Coast Demerara because we haven’t... more
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has invited Expressions of Interest for the Marriott Hotel. That is a very... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]