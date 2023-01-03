Latest update January 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall dominoes set for today in Wakenaaam

Jan 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – Dominoes teams on the island of Wakenaam will be in action today at Carlosh Sports Bar in Good Success when the Trophy Stall dominoes competition commences from 11:00hrs.

From left: Saleema Hussain, Maricela Mirtha Rodríguez, Zaheer Mohamed and Brenda Suylen Sánchez with the trophies.

Teams expected to battle are Underdog, Allstar, Zeelandia, Maria’s Pleasure, Melville and East Wakenaam.

Entrance fee is $9,000 and teams are asked to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the time for play to start.

Trophy Stall, on Friday handed over the trophies for the winning and runner up teams and MVP to organiser Zaheer Mohamed.

Ramesh Sunich, proprietor of Trophy Stall wished the teams well, while Mohamed thanked Sunich.

