Several homeless after Riverview blaze

Kaieteur New – A fire of unknown origin Monday afternoon gutted a Riverview Ruimveldt, Public Road home leaving several persons homeless.

The fire started around 3:30hrs. When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene scores of passersby and neighbours were seen gathered beyond police lines to help the families to save items from the home. However, not many items could have been saved as persons retreated for safety as the blaze ripped through the two-storey wooden house.

Persons from the Guyana Power & Light were called in to disconnect the flow of electricity even as the road was cordoned off by several traffic ranks. Emergency Medical Technicians were on standby at the scene.

Owner of the house, Gavin Joseph, 64, broke down in tears during an interview with this newspaper while relating that he was about to wash clothes when he saw a thick bloom of smoke emanating from the back of the building. Joseph has been living at the home for several years with his wife and noted he could not save anything. He did not have insurance for the building.

Brandon Baker, a 22-year-old contractor who was a tenant at the house said he was able to rescue a child from the building. “I smell [something] like bun rubber so I mek suh go out by me to see if I see anything, me ain’t see nothing. When I mek suh and peep through by Tammy them, it gah a hole down deh, I see smoke.” Baker further related: “ When I go upstairs, I see them chair set pack up, when I go up down deh is de chair set catch a fire. I see de lil girl [and] bring down stairs de lil girl…By time I run and come out back from the house, de whole upstairs was in fire.”

Brandon later explained that his tools and other belongings he lost estimated to be over $500,000. He

has a pregnant girlfriend. Residents lamented the lack of fire hydrants in the area. Up to press time, it is unknown what may have caused the fire. Persons interested in assisting Brandon can contact him at 668-2432 or 661-7151. Other families can be reached on 602-3428 and 636-5350 ask for Tasha.