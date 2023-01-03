Latest update January 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sandiford dominates U20 Rapid Chess Championship

Jan 03, 2023 Sports

– Narine, Lee, Lam secure prizes

Kaieteur News – Nineteen-year old Keron Sandiford ended 2022 on a high note, securing the top prize in the End-of-Year Rapid Chess Under-20 Championship, which was sponsored by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF).

Junior Rapid Champion, Keron Sandiford

Notably, Sandiford has long excelled in the fast-paced format of the game; finishing as the top Guyanese player at the FIDE Online Rapid World Cup in 2020.

He ended the recent U20 Rapid Championship on 8.5 points after nine rounds, with his only draw coming from his clash with Oluwadare Oyeyipo.

In second place is reigning National Junior Champion, Ricardo Narine, who ended the tournament on 7 points. Narine lost to U14 and U16 Rapid Chess Champion, Kyle Couchman, and eventual winner Sandiford.

Ethan Lee also finished in third place on 7 points, just a half point ahead of Couchman, who came in fourth place in the tournament. Lee was ranked in third place due to a round three loss against Narine, resulting in a tie-break by direct encounter. His only other loss came in round four against Sandiford.

Taking home the prize for best female was 2022 National Women’s Champion 14-year old Pooja Lam, who also finished in fifth place overall among 24 participants in the event. She ended the tournament on five points; only losing to Kishan Puran, Ricardo Narine, Ethan Lee and Keron Sandiford.

Also on five points were Emmanuel Primus, Nicholas Zhang, 2022 U12 Champion – Alexander Zhang, Kishan Puran, Rolex Alexander, Italy Ton Chung and Micaiah Enoe.

Pooja Lam received her prizes from Arbiter Anthony Drayton.

Winners received cash prizes of $30,000, $20,000, $10,000 for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, respectively, while the best female received $10,000. FM Anthony Drayton was the tournament organizer and chief arbiter for the Tournament. Drayton recently took up the post of head of the Youth Committee within the federation.

The next one-day Rapid Tournament was scheduled for yesterday, January 2nd, 2023. Players were to compete in nine rounds under a time-control of 10 minutes per player, with a one second increment after each move.

The top player in the event received $50,000 cash. Second prize claimed $30,000, third prize – $20,000 and the best female was awarded $20,000.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Jan 03, 2023

Leo ‘fantastic’ Lovell named MVP By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting finale for the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, as a near capacity-filled National Track...
Read More
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil...

Jan 03, 2023

Sandiford dominates U20 Rapid Chess Championship

Sandiford dominates U20 Rapid Chess Championship

Jan 03, 2023

Trophy Stall dominoes set for today in Wakenaaam

Trophy Stall dominoes set for today in Wakenaaam

Jan 03, 2023

The battle of Edinburgh!

The battle of Edinburgh!

Jan 01, 2023

GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to exciting start

GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to...

Jan 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The sale of the hotel

    Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has invited Expressions of Interest for the Marriott Hotel. That is a very... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]