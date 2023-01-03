Latest update January 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Man who slaps wife drops dead with knife in chest  

Jan 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man of Middle Street Princetown, Corriverton, Berbice, which occurred on Sunday.

Jason Bownath.

The dead man has been identified as Jason Bownath. Reports are that the man was stabbed by his common-law partner, Lakeisha Garnett, 25 after he allegedly slapped her multiple times during an argument.

The house where the incident occurred

Kaieteur News was informed that sometime around 23:30 and 00:00 hrs Sunday Jan 1 2023, the couple was at a family function at Garnett mother’s house in Princetown, Corriverton when they began quarreling with each other. Bownath allegedly slapped Garnett twice to the face and she subsequently decided to leave the function and head home.

The now dead man followed her and another round of argument broke out at their home, resulting in Bownath hitting Garnett again. She then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him once to the left side chest, reports stated. He was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital by his sister and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed. The suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

