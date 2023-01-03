GAWU again questions poor management of GuySuCo

– decries lowly 47,011 tonnes sugar produced last year

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) has once again raised concerns about the management of the Guyana Sugar Corporation, saying that the funds being pumped into the sector by government can make a difference once properly managed.

In its New Year Day message, GAWU said the sugar industry has lost critical skills arising from attrition and retirement. As such, the Union said it agrees with Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo that there is a need to strengthen the industry's management cadre to replace lost skills and to bring new ways of thinking in addressing present day challenges. Last year GAWU had called for the sacking of the Chief Executive Officer, Sasenarine Singh due to the failure of the corporation.

Again, the union registered its disappointment over the underperforming sugar industry, which only managed to produce 47,011 tonnes last year, though it was estimated to produce at least 64,889 tonnes sugar. The Albion Estate produced 25,834 while the Blairmont and Uitvlugt Estates managed to produce 15,097 and 6,080 respectively. All three of the Estates produced less sugar than was anticipated.

“We were told that the initial annual production estimate (64,889 tonnes sugar) was arrived at after a thorough and vigorous examination of the canes in the fields. Lamentably, that target was not attained. Expectedly, the Corporation has justified its performance on account of the weather and workers,” GAWU explained.

The sugar company said that the 2021 floods, which particularly affected Albion Estate, was one of the causes of its low output. Meanwhile, the Union reasoned, “As has become the norm, the GuySuCo sought to blame the workers for its production woes as well. Though, for the GAWU, a worn out excuse, the sugar company, at several times, during the year praised its workers efforts in enabling the realization of sugar targets. How can the workers be bad on one occasion and good in another?”

The Union argued that while workers are being blamed for the low output, the industry harvested nearly all its canes, except for a small amount at Albion after the rains brought the crop to an end. Against this backdrop, the workers body pointed out its concern about the management of the industry. It explained that the industry has lost critical skills arising from attrition and retirement. As such, the Union said it agrees with Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo that there is a need to strengthen the industry’s management cadre to replace lost skills and to bring new ways of thinking in addressing present day challenges.

On the other hand, GAWU said it believes that the funds being pumped into the sector by government can make a difference once properly managed. “The GAWU also urges similar focus on the industry’s workers who suffered the indignation of a wage freeze between 2015 and 2020 under the Coalition Government. This massive setback and stagnation of pay rates placed the workers at a disadvantage. To illustrate the starkness of the situation with the recent eight (8) percent pay rise, a sugar workers is paid $1,285 to cut 2,200 pounds of canes and fetch those canes in 100 pounds bundles on their heads to the punts some distance away. While efforts are being furthered to assist through mechanization, there is need to also invest in the workers,” the Union said. In addition, the GAWU pointed out its concern over the purchase of incorrect equipment by the sugar company for workers to use. In one recent instance, it said it learnt that cane-loading machines delivered had to be returned to the supplier after it was deemed unsuitable.

While it is said the company did not pay over any monies to the supplier, the lost opportunity of not having the machines would impede the industry’s progress. In other instances, it learnt that certain implements and equipment have been purchased only to lie idle at estates. The union said these serious worries require further examination.

It said that while the industry hopes to produce 100,000 tonnes sugar by 2025, such targets are not only attainable but can be surpassed with a committed workforce and capable management.