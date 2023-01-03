Latest update January 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Jan 03, 2023 Sports

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos yesterday.

The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was 82.

Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals. Mourners walked past his casket in the midfield area of the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated there this morning before his burial at a nearby cemetery.

Vila Belmiro was decorated with Brazilian flags and No. 10 shirts that became popular after Pelé started wearing them for Santos and Brazil.

The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele lies on display on the pitch of the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

The stands were filling up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players — Neymar and Ronaldo among them — from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named “Eu sou Pelé” (“I am Pelé”) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.

Fans arrived early to honor Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.

Among them was FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who told journalists that every country should name a stadium after Pelé.

“I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles,” Infantino said. “As FIFA, we will pay a tribute to the ‘King’ and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence.”

Another fan and friend in line was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

People line up to pay their last respects to the late Brazilian soccer great Pele at Vila Belmiro stadium where his body lies in state in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Mendes also said Pelé was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

Pelé’s casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Jan 03, 2023

Leo ‘fantastic’ Lovell named MVP By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting finale for the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, as a near capacity-filled National Track...
Read More
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil...

Jan 03, 2023

Sandiford dominates U20 Rapid Chess Championship

Sandiford dominates U20 Rapid Chess Championship

Jan 03, 2023

Trophy Stall dominoes set for today in Wakenaaam

Trophy Stall dominoes set for today in Wakenaaam

Jan 03, 2023

The battle of Edinburgh!

The battle of Edinburgh!

Jan 01, 2023

GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to exciting start

GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to...

Jan 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The sale of the hotel

    Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has invited Expressions of Interest for the Marriott Hotel. That is a very... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]