Cop, fisherman shot dead on New Year’s Day

– Police Constables under close arrest

Kaieteur News – Two persons, including a police constable, have been shot dead and another injured in a New Year’s Day incident which occurred at Grove Huntley, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead are 31-year-old Detective Corporal Dwayne McPherson, and a 22-year-old fisherman Kishan Budburgh. Budburgh’s 19-year-old brother Marlon was injured.

According to information reaching this publication, both McPherson and Kishan were shot and killed during the wee hours of January 1, 2023. Details surrounding the fatal shooting are sketchy and leave more questions than answers.

Kaieteur News understands that McPherson and other ranks attached to the Mahaicony Police Station, located in Region Five, were at the time responding to a report at the Budburgh brothers residence at Grove Huntley, Mahaicony, ECD, when the police corporal and Budburgh were shot and killed while Marlon was wounded.

While the police have not released details surrounding the incident, the Force’s Director of Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) Mark Ramotar disclosed that two police constables are under close arrest for the fatal shooting.

In a press statement, the GPF noted that a comprehensive probe is underway and promised to give regular updates as the investigation progresses.

Budburgh’s mother Beverly Dundas told reporters that she was not aware that the shooting incident occurred. The grieving mother, who is a security guard, said she asked to leave work early so that she can attend church on December 31, 2022. Upon arrival at her home, Kishan and Marlon were not there. She recounted that the father of her children and other children were at home when she arrived.

Dundas said they prepared for church and left home at about 21:30h.

“When I come back from church around 1 o’clock time (January 1, 2023), we see the police vehicle on the dam and as we come in, when we watch, we see a man lay down not knowing was one of the police officer,” Dundas said.

The distraught woman later found out that Kishan was killed and Marlon injured and was taken to the hospital.

Following the fatal shooting incident, Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, visited the grieving families of both McPherson and Budburgh.

The Top Cop expressed condolences, on behalf of the Force, to Corporal McPherson’s mother, his pregnant wife, four-year-old child and other family members and relatives present at their La Parfaite Harmonie home, West Bank of Demerara (WBD). Commissioner Hicken assured the family that a comprehensive probe is currently ongoing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Detective Corporal McPherson.

During his brief interaction with Dundas, the Police Commissioner expressed his condolences and assured her that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

“I am transparent, and I want to be transparent with you, and whatever happens will be revealed at a later stage, and whichever direction the DPP advises, so shall it be,” said Commissioner Hicken.