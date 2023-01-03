Chinese national critical after stabbed at LBI

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged wounding incident committed on Xia Jun Zhang, a 36-year-old Chinese man of an unknown address, which occurred at about 21:15 hrs Sunday night (January 1) at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara.

According to a police press release ranks, acting on information received from a 911 call, responded to a report at Lot 25 Onion Field, La Bonne Intention, where contact was made with a 66-year-old pensioner of the said address, who claimed that on New Year’s Day at about 21:15 hrs, he was in his living room watching television when he heard his gate rocking.

As such, he looked through his window and saw a male Chinese run into his yard, screaming for help. The pensioner then went to his back step, which is situated south of his building, and he saw the male Chinese lying on the ground in his yard with blood on his clothes along with stab wounds to the left side of his upper body. The EMT was summoned, and the injured man was picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Emergency Unit, where he is presently undergoing surgery. His condition is listed as critical. Investigation in progress.