Chinese national critical after stabbed at LBI

Latest update January 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged wounding incident committed on Xia Jun Zhang, a 36-year-old Chinese man of an unknown address, which occurred at about 21:15 hrs Sunday night (January 1) at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara.
According to a police press release ranks, acting on information received from a 911 call, responded to a report at Lot 25 Onion Field, La Bonne Intention, where contact was made with a 66-year-old pensioner of the said address, who claimed that on New Year’s Day at about 21:15 hrs, he was in his living room watching television when he heard his gate rocking.
As such, he looked through his window and saw a male Chinese run into his yard, screaming for help. The pensioner then went to his back step, which is situated south of his building, and he saw the male Chinese lying on the ground in his yard with blood on his clothes along with stab wounds to the left side of his upper body. The EMT was summoned, and the injured man was picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Emergency Unit, where he is presently undergoing surgery. His condition is listed as critical. Investigation in progress.
Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.
Jan 03, 2023Leo ‘fantastic’ Lovell named MVP By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting finale for the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, as a near capacity-filled National Track...
Jan 03, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Jan 01, 2023
Jan 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – Yesterday was a public holiday. My wife and I decided to visit West Coast Demerara because we haven’t... more
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has invited Expressions of Interest for the Marriott Hotel. That is a very... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]