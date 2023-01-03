Latest update January 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Baby dies as sleepy driver crashes car at Unity

Jan 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A six-month-old baby died early Monday morning in a horrific accident on the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara. Dead is Devine Khan of West Road, Sparendaam, ECD.

Police in a press release said that the accident occurred at about 01:30hrs. The accident involved a motorcar PVV 2649, driven by Davin Butts, a 31-year-old of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, and motorcar PNN 8403, driven by Ackeem Jerricks of Sparendaam Housing Scheme, ECD. Two occupants were with Ackeem Jerricks in the vehicle at the time– 27-year-old Dequan Khan and 6-month-old Devine Khan of Lot 61 West Road Sparendaam.

The vehicles involved in the accident

Enquiries disclosed motorcar PNN 8403 was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Unity Public Road when it is alleged by the driver of motorcar PVV 2649 was proceeding east along the northern drive lane, and he fell asleep and lost control of his car. As a result, motorcar PVV 2649 collided with the front portion of motorcar PNN 8403. Both drivers and occupants were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where six-month-old Devine Khan was pronounced dead on arrival while Davin Butts, who received injuries to his head, Ackeem Jerricks, who received injuries to his right leg, and Dequan Khan, who received injuries about his body are presently being treated at the said institution. The matter was reported to the police on 02-01-2023 at about 01:43 hrs, and Sergeant Fraser and Lance Corporal Wilson arrived at the scene two minutes later at 01:45 hrs.

Both vehicles were lodged to be examined as investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Benjamin, Wilson pilot Region 4 to One Guyana President’s Cup title

Jan 03, 2023

Leo ‘fantastic’ Lovell named MVP By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting finale for the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, as a near capacity-filled National Track...
Read More
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil...

Jan 03, 2023

Sandiford dominates U20 Rapid Chess Championship

Sandiford dominates U20 Rapid Chess Championship

Jan 03, 2023

Trophy Stall dominoes set for today in Wakenaaam

Trophy Stall dominoes set for today in Wakenaaam

Jan 03, 2023

The battle of Edinburgh!

The battle of Edinburgh!

Jan 01, 2023

GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to exciting start

GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to...

Jan 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The sale of the hotel

    Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has invited Expressions of Interest for the Marriott Hotel. That is a very... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]