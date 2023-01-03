Baby dies as sleepy driver crashes car at Unity

Latest update January 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A six-month-old baby died early Monday morning in a horrific accident on the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara. Dead is Devine Khan of West Road, Sparendaam, ECD.
Police in a press release said that the accident occurred at about 01:30hrs. The accident involved a motorcar PVV 2649, driven by Davin Butts, a 31-year-old of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, and motorcar PNN 8403, driven by Ackeem Jerricks of Sparendaam Housing Scheme, ECD. Two occupants were with Ackeem Jerricks in the vehicle at the time– 27-year-old Dequan Khan and 6-month-old Devine Khan of Lot 61 West Road Sparendaam.
Enquiries disclosed motorcar PNN 8403 was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Unity Public Road when it is alleged by the driver of motorcar PVV 2649 was proceeding east along the northern drive lane, and he fell asleep and lost control of his car. As a result, motorcar PVV 2649 collided with the front portion of motorcar PNN 8403. Both drivers and occupants were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where six-month-old Devine Khan was pronounced dead on arrival while Davin Butts, who received injuries to his head, Ackeem Jerricks, who received injuries to his right leg, and Dequan Khan, who received injuries about his body are presently being treated at the said institution. The matter was reported to the police on 02-01-2023 at about 01:43 hrs, and Sergeant Fraser and Lance Corporal Wilson arrived at the scene two minutes later at 01:45 hrs.
Both vehicles were lodged to be examined as investigations continue.
Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.
Jan 03, 2023Leo ‘fantastic’ Lovell named MVP By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It was a fitting finale for the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, as a near capacity-filled National Track...
Jan 03, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Jan 03, 2023
Jan 01, 2023
Jan 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – Yesterday was a public holiday. My wife and I decided to visit West Coast Demerara because we haven’t... more
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has invited Expressions of Interest for the Marriott Hotel. That is a very... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]