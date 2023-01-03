Baby dies as sleepy driver crashes car at Unity

Kaieteur News – A six-month-old baby died early Monday morning in a horrific accident on the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara. Dead is Devine Khan of West Road, Sparendaam, ECD.

Police in a press release said that the accident occurred at about 01:30hrs. The accident involved a motorcar PVV 2649, driven by Davin Butts, a 31-year-old of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, and motorcar PNN 8403, driven by Ackeem Jerricks of Sparendaam Housing Scheme, ECD. Two occupants were with Ackeem Jerricks in the vehicle at the time– 27-year-old Dequan Khan and 6-month-old Devine Khan of Lot 61 West Road Sparendaam.

Enquiries disclosed motorcar PNN 8403 was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Unity Public Road when it is alleged by the driver of motorcar PVV 2649 was proceeding east along the northern drive lane, and he fell asleep and lost control of his car. As a result, motorcar PVV 2649 collided with the front portion of motorcar PNN 8403. Both drivers and occupants were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where six-month-old Devine Khan was pronounced dead on arrival while Davin Butts, who received injuries to his head, Ackeem Jerricks, who received injuries to his right leg, and Dequan Khan, who received injuries about his body are presently being treated at the said institution. The matter was reported to the police on 02-01-2023 at about 01:43 hrs, and Sergeant Fraser and Lance Corporal Wilson arrived at the scene two minutes later at 01:45 hrs.

Both vehicles were lodged to be examined as investigations continue.