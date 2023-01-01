St. George’s Cathedral is over 130 years old

Kaieteur News – In existence for over 130 years, Guyana’s St. George’s Cathedral is more than one of the city’s prized treasures. The beautiful architecture was designed by a British Architect, Sir Arthur Bloomfield.

Situated on an oval roundabout in Georgetown, this historical building can be found between Church Street and North Road.

Though the structure was established in 1796, the Church’s current foundation stone was only laid in 1889 and consecrated in 1894.

According to the National Trust of Guyana, the Anglican Church was established in British Guiana around 1796 and services were held in a small court room in the Court of Policy building. By 1805, the church’s membership outgrew the small room. Appeals by Reverend William Gibbs and Lieutenant-Governor Robert Nicholson, led to the first chapel being built on the site of the present cathedral. Overtime, the membership eventually outgrew this structure too.

The second cathedral was located approximately 12 metres (40 feet) west of the first church. The foundation stone was laid by Governor Henry Light on September 21, 1838. The building was completed on June 26, 1842, and was consecrated by the newly appointed Bishop William Piercy Austin, the first Anglican Bishop to British Guiana. It was a brick building and had a square tower located along the western end, which proved too heavy for its foundation.

At 33 years old, the second building was demolished due to it being rendered unsafe and the parish was relocated in 1877 after the third church, the Pro-Cathedral was built as a temporary building. The Pro-Cathedral as it is officially known, was located on the lawns of the Deanery.

The present structure’s design was done by Sir Arthur Bloomfield.

While work started on the cathedral in 1888, the foundation stone was laid in 1889. In 1892, the church, though incomplete, was opened for worship. On November 8, 1894, the fourth St. George’s Cathedral, was consecrated by Bishop William Proctor Swaby. It was named after the then British King, King George.

The Gothic Revival church, raised on a terrace and over 40 metres (132 feet) tall, was once considered the state church of the colony. Some architectural features of the structure include its spire, buttresses, and Gothic arched windows. The church was gazetted as a National Monument in April 2001.

Besides its captivating magnificence, the St. George’s Cathedral provides a warm environment for Christians to connect with their Saviour.

The structure is known as the tallest wooden building in the Western Hemisphere, standing about 143 feet tall. It has been a major tourist attraction over the years; even locals enjoy the sight of the St. George’s Cathedral.