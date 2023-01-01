Latest update January 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

St. George’s Cathedral is over 130 years old

Jan 01, 2023 News

O’ Beautiful Guyana!

Guyana’s magnificent St. George’s Cathedral (Photos by Wayne Lyttle)

 

Kaieteur News – In existence for over 130 years, Guyana’s St. George’s Cathedral is more than one of the city’s prized treasures. The beautiful architecture was designed by a British Architect, Sir Arthur Bloomfield.

Situated on an oval roundabout in Georgetown, this historical building can be found between Church Street and North Road.

Though the structure was established in 1796, the Church’s current foundation stone was only laid in 1889 and consecrated in 1894.

A section of the intricate interior designs featured on the building

According to the National Trust of Guyana, the Anglican Church was established in British Guiana around 1796 and services were held in a small court room in the Court of Policy building. By 1805, the church’s membership outgrew the small room. Appeals by Reverend William Gibbs and Lieutenant-Governor Robert Nicholson, led to the first chapel being built on the site of the present cathedral. Overtime, the membership eventually outgrew this structure too.

 The second cathedral was located approximately 12 metres (40 feet) west of the first church. The foundation stone was laid by Governor Henry Light on September 21, 1838. The building was completed on June 26, 1842, and was consecrated by the newly appointed Bishop William Piercy Austin, the first Anglican Bishop to British Guiana. It was a brick building and had a square tower located along the western end, which proved too heavy for its foundation.

At 33 years old, the second building was demolished due to it being rendered unsafe and the parish was relocated in 1877 after the third church, the Pro-Cathedral was built as a temporary building. The Pro-Cathedral as it is officially known, was located on the lawns of the Deanery.

The present structure’s design was done by Sir Arthur Bloomfield.

While work started on the cathedral in 1888, the foundation stone was laid in 1889. In 1892, the church, though incomplete, was opened for worship. On November 8, 1894, the fourth St. George’s Cathedral, was consecrated by Bishop William Proctor Swaby. It was named after the then British King, King George.

The Gothic Revival church, raised on a terrace and over 40 metres (132 feet) tall, was once considered the state church of the colony. Some architectural features of the structure include its spire, buttresses, and Gothic arched windows. The church was gazetted as a National Monument in April 2001.

Besides its captivating magnificence, the St. George’s Cathedral provides a warm environment for Christians to connect with their Saviour.

The structure is known as the tallest wooden building in the Western Hemisphere, standing about 143 feet tall. It has been a major tourist attraction over the years; even locals enjoy the sight of the St. George’s Cathedral.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

The battle of Edinburgh!

The battle of Edinburgh!

Jan 01, 2023

– Region 4 and Region 3 battle tonight in President’s Cup finale By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It came down to the two best teams in the One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, Region...
Read More
GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to exciting start

GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to...

Jan 01, 2023

Guyana Chess Federation year-in-review…

Guyana Chess Federation year-in-review…

Jan 01, 2023

Hamilton Green Annual Inter-ward KO Soccer Tournament listed for February next

Hamilton Green Annual Inter-ward KO Soccer...

Jan 01, 2023

Director anticipates a better year for grassroots football

Director anticipates a better year for grassroots...

Jan 01, 2023

Mohamed, Lindore cop top prizes at Everest Masters awards ceremony

Mohamed, Lindore cop top prizes at Everest...

Dec 31, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]