‘Print It’ catering for all your customizing needs

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Looking for creative custom printing services for your company or looking to have some of your items personalized then look no further, ‘Print It’ has got you covered.

‘Print It’ which has been making a name for itself in the local customizing industry, is a business owned by young entrepreneur Rickford Shawn Garrett. Twenty-three-year-old Garrett, who is currently a third year Mechanical Engineering student at the University of Guyana told this magazine that the business has been around since December 2021.

When asked how it all started, he related that the idea came from an encounter he had with a customer through another business he owns. “This business was actually inspired from another business I currently have which I started about two years earlier called ‘The Plug Electronics’. I was selling phone accessories at the time and one day a customer requested to have her picture printed on a case she had purchased. I could not have met her need because I lacked the equipment and knowledge to do same. So, I did some researching and I was intrigued by the process. This is what sparked my interest to become involved in the branding industry,” he explained.

Having been in the customising business for over a year now, Garrett proudly stated that he not only offers custom phone cases, but custom T-shirts, notebooks, puzzles, teacups, ornaments, balloons, wine glasses, hats, keyrings and so much more.

He shared that since being in the business arena, the support base has been amazing. “I really cannot complain. I’ve been met with immense support from the local community and I would just like to give a big shout out to my mom, my girlfriend and my friends for referring my business to everyone they meet,” he expressed.

Garrett also mentioned that the main challenge he faced thus far is balancing his studies with his business. He elaborated that it is hard to give both 100% but with discipline, good time management and effective planning, he has managed to get better at juggling these two responsibilities.

In addition, the digital designing aspect of this business poses as a challenge, he added. “Since I had no previous graphic designing skills I had to start from the beginning of the learning curve. YouTube and Google are my two best friends when it comes to this,” he noted.

Having improved on his skills since he first started, Garrett told this magazine that his plan moving forward is to expand his services. He noted that he wants to include signage, engraving and embroidery in his business catalogue. “I envision ‘Print It’ becoming a household name and being one of the most popular branding companies for both the local and international corporate market,” the young man said.

Our featured entrepreneur this week is of the firm belief that small business owners are pivotal in our society today as they too contribute to the socio-economic development of our country.

“The role of young entrepreneurs is critical, as we contribute to the socio-economic development of societies in various ways, including identifying existing opportunities in the market, creating employment opportunities, contributing to national income and assisting in community development,” he mentioned.

When asked what more he thinks can be done to boost small businesses locally, Garrett suggested that the Government should offer more free advertising, promotion opportunities and reduced taxation for local businesses. He added also that more “shop local” initiatives should be held and increased access to funds should be facilitated.

All this can help and push small businesses in a great way.

Meanwhile, persons desirous of utilizing Garrett’s customizing services, can contact him through Facebook and Instagram on his business pages, call telephone number (592) 645-7203 or visit his store which is located at 141 Fifth Street Alberttown, between Light and Albert, the building before Luxury Hotel.