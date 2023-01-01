Hamilton Green Annual Inter-ward KO Soccer Tournament listed for February next

Kaieteur News – The organisers of the Hamilton Green Cup Football tournament returns with the Annual Inter-ward/village knockout competition slated for 25th February 2023 – 2nd April, 2023 with over $1,000,000 up for grabs. Teams from East Coast of Demerara, as well as East Bank, West Bank, Georgetown and Berbice will be battling for a first prize of $500,000, while 2nd place carry home $250,000 and 3rd place takes $150,000.

However, each match will run for the duration of ninety minutes, divided into two halves, forty-five minutes each. If at the end of regulation time there is no winner, an extra time of 30 minutes will be added to play, consisting of two 15 minutes half each and if there still is not a winner at the end of such, then penalty kicks shall be taken, with each team being allowed five kicks. If there is still no winner at the end of the penalty shootout then a ‘sudden death’ penalty kick becomes applicable.

The tournament consist of twenty teams, all matches will be played across three venues namely; the GFC ground, Den Amstel ground and Buxton ground. Starting with four preliminaries matches between; Charlestown VS Timehri – match A, Tucville VS Soesdyke – match B, Sophia VS Airy Hall – match C and Bourda All Stars VS Belle West Stars – match D.

After this, all winners of the four preliminaries matches will head straight into the knockout stages with the winner of match A, taking on Stewartville in the first knockout encounter. While the winner of match B meet with Uitvlugt for the second knockout encounter on Saturday 4th March, 2023. While Pouderoyen come up against the winner of match C and match D winner go head to head with Den Amstel on Sunday 5th March, 2023.

On Saturday 11th March, 2023 witness four additional teams entering the competition with a double-header between Melanie VS Beterverwagting (BV) and Diamond VS Mahaica/Mahaicony.

And on Sunday 12th March, 2023 another Double-header between Golden Grove VS Ann’s Grove, while Buxton goes up against Victoria at home.

At this time, eight teams would have advanced into the Quarter final stages with the 1st of two quarter final matches happening on 18th March 2023 at the GFC ground, followed by another two Quarter final matches on Sunday 19th March, 2023 at Buxton ground.

Semi Finals actions happens on Sunday 26th March, 2023 at Buxton ground. While the Grand Final and Third place playoff will be held at GFC ground on Sunday 2nd April, 2023.

Teams can contact coordinator of the event Lennox Arthur on 666-9667 or 626-9351 for more information on the event.

Arthur, a former national player and coach, has been in the lead in organising the tournament in recognition of Mr. Green, who was a former Prime Minister of Guyana and Mayor of Georgetown.

Arthur has expressed thanks to the sponsors who have assisted in the past in keeping the event alive and mainly the youths in competition. He is encouraging them to continue this support for this first event of the New Year 2023.