GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to exciting start

Jan 01, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially kicked off their Tiger Rentals-sponsored Under-13 football tournament yesterday at the National Training Center (NTC).

The 11-team tournament was officially started following the ceremonial March Past at the Providence facility, featuring GFF president, Wayne Forde, Tiger Rentals’ Country Manager, Shane Singh, and GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph.

East Berbice matched skills with Diamond United (centre) in game two of the day.

During remarks, Singh reiterated Tiger Rentals’ support for local football, especially at the grassroots level. He mentioned that, “We are confident that this can only bode well for Guyana and its nurturing of youth for the future. We look forward to supporting this tournament while assisting the GFF to fulfil its obligations to grow football throughout Guyana.”

Tiger Rentals’ commitment to the tournament surpasses $10m and Forde was quick to express gratitude to the partner for their support.

“The GFF alone cannot organise football in Guyana. Partnerships like these, with the corporate community and other stakeholders, are key for the continued development of the game locally,” Forde said.

Timehri (on the ball) played Fruta Conquerors in the first game.

Forde also expressed gratitude to the GFF staff and players who assisted in multiple capacities to ensure the tournament’s success becomes a reality.

The GFF Tiger Rentals’ tournament will be played in the group round-robin stage between clubs and Academy Training Center (ATC) teams, before moving forward to the knockout round.

The battle of Edinburgh!

Jan 01, 2023

– Region 4 and Region 3 battle tonight in President's Cup finale By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It came down to the two best teams in the One Guyana President's Cup tournament, Region...
GFF/Tiger Rentals U13 football tournament off to exciting start

Jan 01, 2023

Guyana Chess Federation year-in-review…

Guyana Chess Federation year-in-review…

Jan 01, 2023

Hamilton Green Annual Inter-ward KO Soccer Tournament listed for February next

Hamilton Green Annual Inter-ward KO Soccer...

Jan 01, 2023

Director anticipates a better year for grassroots football

Director anticipates a better year for grassroots...

Jan 01, 2023

Mohamed, Lindore cop top prizes at Everest Masters awards ceremony

Mohamed, Lindore cop top prizes at Everest...

Dec 31, 2022

