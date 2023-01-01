Close to 900 domestic violence cases recorded in 2022 – Human Services Ministry

Latest update January 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has recorded approximately 900 cases of domestic violence for the year 2022.
Subject Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud had announced the Ministry would be keeping track of the cases via the 914 hotline. She said a total of 360 domestic violence cases were reported via the 914 hotline during the first six months of 2022.
This represented an increase in reports when compared to the 260 cases that were reported for the same period in 2021.
“A number of calls came in via the 914 hotline were directly related to domestic violence at least 40% of those calls were related to domestic violence of all different forms,” the Minister said.
Dr. Persaud said the ministry is paying keen attention to the situation and is working on extending shelters for persons facing abuse.
She noted that, “Right now, we are working on two shelters to add to the shelters that we have in existence and have partnership we have with NGO for persons who are faced with domestic violence.”
“There are people who see it, they get into a habit of reporting it, and we also have been training the Police Force in the top squad initiative. We’ve trained over 4800 of those persons so next we’ll be able to have a graduation for them,” the Minister said.
The 914 hotline initiative came even as sustained efforts are being made locally to raise awareness about the societal scourge.
In collaboration with the Spotlight Initiative Guyana, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security launched an ‘iMatter application’ in 2022 to provide quick access to Government’s services related to gender-based violence via an electronic panic button and to provide access to the 914 toll-free domestic abuse hotlines.
According to the Mid-Year Report released by the Ministry of Finance last year, of the 360 cases recorded for the first half of the year, a total of 46 were addressed by the legal aid services. The victims were not classified by gender.
For its part, the government has promised a complete overhaul of the Domestic Violence Act (1996) to help tackle the social issue. As part of the 2022 legislative agenda, with a view to address major social issues, the government has also promised to overhaul the Sexual Offences Act (2010).
Over the years, there were many cases of domestic violence cases that ended in death. As such, Minister Persaud has been encouraging persons to work with the ministry to spread awareness to help reduce domestic violence.
Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.
Jan 01, 2023– Region 4 and Region 3 battle tonight in President’s Cup finale By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – It came down to the two best teams in the One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, Region...
Jan 01, 2023
Jan 01, 2023
Jan 01, 2023
Jan 01, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Kaieteur News – My birthday was last Friday and I devoted my column to that milestone in my life. People have choices... more
Kaieteur News – The law of unintended consequences relates to outcomes which were neither predicted no intended but... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]