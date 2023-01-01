‘All that glitters is not gold’ – GAWU

– says oil sector employees continue to complain of ‘unfair’ treatment

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) on Friday said that despite being encouraged by higher salaries offered by oil companies to workers in that sector, all that glitters is not gold.

The Union established a new arm to defend the rights of workers in the oil sector in June 2022 and subsequently, developed relations with the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) of Trinidad and Tobago which helped define expectations in the industry.

In its end-of-year statement, GAWU said that Guyanese workers, in some instances, are not being paid overtime and are being told that their salaries include this overtime payment because it is calculated on a daily basis, rather than by an hourly rate.

Additionally, GAWU said that the treatment meted out to local workers by their foreign counterparts leaves much to be desired.

“Workers also expressed concerns about the absence of any concern by their employers during the period they are off duty. One group of employees shared with the GAWU that their medical insurance ceases to be in effect during off-duty periods. The labyrinth of employment relations characterized by agency and contract employment adds to the precariousness of work in the sector,” The Union said.

The Agricultural Union said a comparison of the working conditions in Guyana with Trinidad shows that it is almost “chalk to cheese”. The Union explained that its computations have determined that Guyanese workers are paid one-tenth of their counterparts in the twin island republic.

Though the argument can be put forward that Guyanese are inexperienced, many locals are certified with similar qualifications as their counterparts from other countries. As a result of what the Union believes to be a violation of workers’ rights, GAWU had raised its concerns with American oil major, ExxonMobil.

The company responded via a letter outlining its commitment to the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Fundamental Freedoms as enshrined in contracts with its vendors.

The Union said that while it is hearted by ExxonMobil’s response it does not believe in every instance this is translated to contractors and sub-contractors.

“For the GAWU the situation that confronts workers in this sector is a vivid reminder that all that glitters is not gold,” GAWU’s statement said.

The Union however made it clear that in 2023 it will continue to play its role in assisting, guiding and educating workers in oil and gas sector of their rights and assist them in addressing challenges they may be encountering.

GAWU said it managed to secure gains for employees through collective bargaining at many workplaces noting that workers have benefitted from improved wages/salaries and better working conditions.

Sugar industry

Meanwhile, the Union registered its disappointment over the underperforming sugar industry, which only managed to produce 47,011 tonnes this year, though it was estimated to produce at least 64,889 tonnes sugar.

The Albion Estate produced 25,834 while the Blairmont and Uitvlugt Estates managed to produce 15,097 and 6,080 respectively. All three of the Estates produced less sugar than was anticipated.

“We were told that the initial annual production estimate (64,889 tonnes sugar) was arrived at after a thorough and vigorous examination of the canes in the fields. Lamentably, that target was not attained. Expectedly, the Corporation has justified its performance on account of the weather and workers,” GAWU explained.

The sugar company said that the 2021 floods, which particularly affected Albion Estate, was one of the causes of its low output.

Meanwhile, the Union reasoned, “As has become the norm, the GuySuCo sought to blame the workers for its production woes as well. Though, for the GAWU, a worn out excuse, the sugar company, at several times, during the year praised its workers efforts in enabling the realization of sugar targets. How can the workers be bad on one occasion and good in another?”

The Union argued that while workers are being blamed for the low output, the industry harvested nearly all its canes, except for a small amount at Albion after the rains brought the crop to an end.

Against this backdrop, the workers body pointed out its concern about the management of the industry. It explained that the industry has lost critical skills arising from attrition and retirement. As such, the Union said it agrees with Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo that there is a need to strengthen the industry’s management cadre to replace lost skills and to bring new ways of thinking in addressing present day challenges.

On the other hand, GAWU said it believes that the funds being pumped into the sector by government can make a difference once properly managed.

“The GAWU also urges similar focus on the industry’s workers who suffered the indignation of a wage freeze between 2015 and 2020 under the Coalition Government. This massive setback and stagnation of pay rates placed the workers at a disadvantage. To illustrate the starkness of the situation with the recent eight (8) percent pay rise, a sugar workers is paid $1,285 to cut 2,200 pounds of canes and fetch those canes in 100 pounds bundles on their heads to the punts some distance away. While efforts are being furthered to assist through mechanization, there is need to also invest in the workers,” the Union said.

In addition, the GAWU pointed out its concern over the purchase of incorrect equipment by the sugar company for workers to use. In one recent instance, it said it learnt that cane loading machines delivered had to be returned to the supplier after it was deemed unsuitable.

While it is said the company did not pay over any monies to the supplier, the lost opportunity of not having the machines would impede the industry’s progress. In other instances, it learnt that certain implements and equipment have been purchased only to lie idle at estates. The union said these serious worries require further examination.

It said that while the industry hopes to produce 100,000 tonnes sugar by 2025 such targets are not only attainable but can be surpassed with a committed workforce and capable management.

Cost-of-living impacts on workers

Amid the heightened cost of living situation in the country, the Workers’ Union said that while efforts are being made by government, through welcomed initiatives, these were not being passed on to the consumer.

“It is unfortunate that there may be some who rather than seeking to share the relief offered by public policies were seeking to profiteer. We are disappointed by such behaviour as it represents yet another form of exploitation perpetuated against our people, especially the workers. We abhor those who engage in such practices and we believe that a re-evaluation of policies may be necessary to seek to provide greater support to the people directly,” GAWU reasoned.